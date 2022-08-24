ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Scott Frost, Nebraska

Though a fair few people expected Nebraska make a change at head coach at the end of last season when the Cornhuskers went 3-9, Scott Frost is back for another year. But with four-straight losing seasons to open his Nebraska head coaching tenure, 2022 is a make-or-break year for Frost in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team's 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska's offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost responds to question about possibility of stepping down as head coach of Nebraska

Scott Frost struggled in his first game of the 2022 season. It's tough to blame the loss entirely on Frost, but his questionable decision making certainly didn't help. No, whether it was an ill-fated onside attempt or inability to adjust to a surging Northwestern rushing attack, Frost will have to answer fans and media for Nebraska's opening week loss. Just after the game, a reported asked Frost if he would consider stepping down.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit makes bold Nebraska prediction on College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit is excited for college football. Perhaps too excited. Nebraska takes on Northwestern today at 12:30 pm EST in Ireland. Prior to the game on College GameDay, Herbstreit named Nebraska as his pick to win the B1G West over Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa. Herbstreit said he feels there is...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Today

On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off with ESPN's College GameDay leading the way. All of the familiar faces were back on televisions across the country. Fans were glad to see Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack back on their TV's. However, it's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who's overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year's version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can't experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
LINCOLN, NE

