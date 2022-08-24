ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Scott Frost appears to throw assistants under the bus after Nebraska's loss to Northwestern

Scott Frost and Nebraska started the season 0-1 after the disappointing 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Nebraska’s offense, led by new coordinator Mark Whipple, managed to get 466 total yards against the Wildcats defense. New quarterback Casey Thompson also threw for 355 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 INTs. Running back Anthony Grant eclipsed the 100-yard mark and 2 touchdowns.
Kirk Herbstreit makes bold Nebraska prediction on College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit is excited for college football. Perhaps too excited. Nebraska takes on Northwestern today at 12:30 pm EST in Ireland. Prior to the game on College GameDay, Herbstreit named Nebraska as his pick to win the B1G West over Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa. Herbstreit said he feels there is...
Scott Frost responds to question about possibility of stepping down as head coach of Nebraska

Scott Frost struggled in his first game of the 2022 season. It’s tough to blame the loss entirely on Frost, but his questionable decision making certainly didn’t help. No, whether it was an ill-fated onside attempt or inability to adjust to a surging Northwestern rushing attack, Frost will have to answer fans and media for Nebraska’s opening week loss. Just after the game, a reported asked Frost if he would consider stepping down.
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
Scott Frost is getting roasted for wild decision-making vs. Northwestern

Nebraska looked like it was about to run away with things after a strong third quarter. Instead, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to attempt an onside kick after taking a 28-17 lead, eventually leading to a Northwestern score to bring it within a touchdown. Here’s Northwestern’s ensuing scoring play....
Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
Mark Whipple reactions pour in after Nebraska's opening drive

Mark Whipple has a lot of fans already in Nebraska after that first drive touchdown drive. In the offseason, Scott Frost hired Whipple to run his offense, and things paid off immediately Saturday against Northwestern. The Cornhuskers went on an 8-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive that lasted just 2:19. Quarterback...
Scott Frost buyout: Here is what the Huskers would pay to fire Frost in-season

Nebraska should not have lost to Northwestern to start Year 5 under Scott Frost. Not on paper, anyway. Predictions had the Huskers beating the Wildcats comfortably Saturday, but predictions were wrong. Partly thanks to Scott Frost’s questionable decision making at times, the Huskers dropped their Week 0 game, 28-31.
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh rolls the dice with unique QB plan. It's bold, novel and rather risky

So, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh plans to start Cade McNamara in Week 1 vs. Colorado State, then flip to JJ McCarthy for Week 2 vs. Hawaii. This is very unorthodox for Harbaugh; maybe he’s trying to placate the Wolverines masses. Apparently, the cries for McCarthy can no longer be ignored. Harbaugh is going to give the rabid fans what they want to see: 5-star 2021 recruit McCarthy with a “fair shot” at taking over the starting duties.
Scott Frost now winless in most recent game vs. every B1G West opponent

Scott Frost and Nebraska suffered another one-possession loss in the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland on Saturday. With that loss to Northwestern, Nebraska has now lost five consecutive matchups versus each of its fellow B1G West Divisional rivals. Nebraska’s most recent win over a divisional rival was last year’s...
Fighting Illini defense speaks on strong effort versus Wyoming

The Illinois Fighting Illini took advantage of opportunity and buried Wyoming in Week 0 of college football action. It was a solid performance against an inferior opponent. Even still, the Fighting Illini defense was al over the field early and often. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was asked how the team kept up its defensive identity through the offseason and into a strong performance Saturday. Witherspoon recorded just one tackle but snagged a key interception early in the 38-6 win.
Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso have same national title prediction for 2022 season

Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso agree on one thing this season — Ohio State will hoist the national title trophy. The two College GameDay analysts made their 2022 debut on the pregame show this morning ahead of Week 0. Just prior to the show, however, Herbstreit and Corso hopped on a video chat to make a couple of predictions.
Matt Leinart blasts Jim Harbaugh's QB decision

Matt Leinart was one of the many analysts and fans who weren’t fans of Jim Harbaugh’s decision on Michigan’s starting quarterback. On Saturday evening, Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara would be the starter against Colorado State. However, Harbaugh threw a wrinkle in the announcement and said that JJ McCarthy will start the second game against Hawaii.
Kirk Herbstreit addresses one 'sleeper' team in the B1G for 2022

Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Recently, the popular analyst and mainstay of ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in on the picture for the B1G in 2022. When it came to picking a “sleeper” program for the season, Herbstreit turned his attention to James Franklin and...
