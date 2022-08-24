ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Tre' aka Mrs Davis
3d ago

I'm glad that I was too sick to bring my two to school yesterday. That whole school needs to reevaluate it's safety measures. There is only one step through metal detector at the front entrance. Therefore it'd be easy for a person to bring weapons onto the campus. Thank God for the child who said something. I myself talked to mine, to make sure that if they know or see anything to say something to the right person or people. It's a shame how these youth do nowadays.

Kevin
3d ago

The school system is not the problem!! It's these li eral.parents that need to be held accountable gorilla their kids actions!!! It starts at home! kid should be institutionalized and the parents should be locked up, heavily fined.

WSET

Roanoke police investigating Sunday morning homicide

ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 1900 block of 10th street NW on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died. Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Protest of officer-involved shooting in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a protest in Downtown Greensboro on Friday night. People gathered to protest the death of a 17-year-old who was shot by a Greensboro police officer on Sunday. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. Police determined the vehicle was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

One person dead after early morning shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting in northwest Roanoke. Police have confirmed one person is dead. Police say it happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and Levelton Ave NW. Police also confirmed one person is in custody.,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
WFMY NEWS2

2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfmynews2.com

Two men crash car after armed robbery at High Point store

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Store employees told officers that a man wearing a mask came inside the store, pulled a knife out and stole money. The man left in a small, silver car with another man.
HIGH POINT, NC

