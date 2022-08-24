An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries

New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county. The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO