Central York leans on ground game to run away from Central Dauphin
York, P.A. (WHTM) — The Central York Panthers have been a 6A power for a long time now, but they enter this fall with questions to answer. Chief among them, who will replace Beau Pribula? That responsibility falls on senior quarterback Nasir Still. No surprise the Panthers relied on the ground game and the legs […]
Carlisle opens season with win over Mechanicsburg in Week 1
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle jumped out to an early lead against Mechanicsburg and went on to win 28-14 in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Carlisle started off with a commanding 14-0 lead, but Mechanicsburg’s Justin Bardo picked off Carlisle for the pick-six, making it 14-7. At the end of the night, Carlisle […]
H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Berwick loses slugfest with state power Southern Columbia
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Berwick’s first half of football under new coach Mike Bennett saw the Bulldogs punch the bully right in the nose. But after two hours of waiting at halftime because of a lightning delay, the bully had time to regroup. And...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Logan Alvey accounts for 3 TDs, Tavon Cooper goes for 143 as Greencastle-Antrim beats Big Spring
Logan Alvey accounted for three touchdowns, and Tavon Cooper ran for 143 yards Friday as Greencastle-Antrim beat Big Spring 28-13. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Daniel Painter, Marcus Sweeney combine for 2 TDs, but Hershey can’t keep up with Gettysburg
Daniel Painter passed for 177 yards and two scores, and Marcus Sweeney had a big night, too, as his primary target but it still wasn’t enough for Hershey in a 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Harrisburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Reading High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin East High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Reading High SchoolCentral Dauphin East High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Dietrich Doubles Down At The Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A night to remember, indeed, Danny Dietrich performed the unthinkable Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway and beat the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 not only once, but twice. Dietrich swept the annual Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20‘s program for back-to-back...
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques
The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Singer Christopher Cross attends Senators game in Harrisburg: “Caught a great ballgame on our day off”
Yacht rock star Christopher Cross recently made a stop in central Pennsylvania to take in a game with the Harrisburg Senators. The artist behind songs such as “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” posted a photo from the City Island stadium on his Facebook page yesterday, posing with a group while watching the game.
Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
Crumbl Cookie coming to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crumbl Cookie will be making its way to Mechanicsburg! The company has signed a lease to bring their franchise to the Silver Spring Square. Crumbl Cookie is known for their weekly rotating menu, that provides customers with a new array of cookies to chose from every week. The cookies are made fresh and served hot or chilled to customers.
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more
Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
Meteor fragment captured on Lancaster County camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Manheim, Lancaster County. Former WGAL meteorologist Matt Moore caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above. The object is...
