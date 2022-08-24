Read full article on original website
3 Middletown football players retain law firm after hazing incident
Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg firm known for taking on sexual abuse cases in civil court, according to one of the law partners. The move by the victims’ families comes after Middletown’s high school canceled its football season amid reports and videos shared...
UPDATE: Shippensburg Schools Dismiss Students As State Police Search For 'Possibly Armed' Man
A shelter-in-place order was put in place in the Shippensburg Area School District as Pennsylvania state police searched for a "possibly armed" man on Friday, August 26. William Lewis, 32, is described as 5 foot 7 inches and was last seen wearing black clothing in Shippensburg Borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center.
Man killed in Liberty, Pa. shooting; State Police investigating
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for more information a shooting that left one man dead in Tioga County Friday afternoon.
Athens Area School, Pennsylvania State Police investigating hazing of student athletes
The Athens Area School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple bullying and hazing incidents against student-athletes throughout the summer, according to a statement from the school district.
'Possibly Armed' Man Taken Into State Police Custody Following Shippensburg School Lockdowns
UPDATE: "The suspect has been taken into custody," Pennsylvania state Trooper Megan Frazer says. Additional information will be released at a later time. Follow Daily Voice for those updates. ORIGINAL:. A shelter-in-place order was put in place in the Shippensburg Area School District as Pennsylvania state police searched for a...
wdiy.org
Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case
A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
WOLF
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
Subject of manhunt charged with possession of firearm in Franklin County
The subject of a Shippensburg manhunt that locked down area schools has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to court documents. State Police initiated a manhunt after William Lewis, 32, of Chambersburg in the area of the Roxbury Treatment Center Friday afternoon, indicating he could be armed.
Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg
Harrisburg police are seeking information about a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the downtown area. According to police, they were informed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man who arrived at an area hospital seeking care for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man informed police he was shot in...
All the rage: Pickleball tickles a lot of players in central Pa.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, with an estimated 4.8 million people now playing. It is no wonder, then, that pickleball has made its way to Perry County. Last year, pickleball lines were added on tennis courts in...
Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown School Board has announced it is canceling football this season, and it was right to do so. The cancellation comes after yet another video has surfaced showing a brutal hazing incident earlier this month. The first two videos that hit social media last week were bad enough. But...
WGAL
Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
Blood found on roadway in Cumberland County being investigated: police
Police in Silver Spring Township are asking for the public’s help in investigating a large amount of blood, most likely human, discovered Saturday morning. According to police, a large amount of blood in the roadway and adjacent grass was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Saturday along Ashburg Drive, a suburban street located just west of Cumberland Valley High School.
fox40jackson.com
Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
New York State man fatally shot at a Route 15 interchange in north central Pa.
LIBERTY - A New York State man was fatally shot Friday afternoon at the Liberty interchange of Route 15 in southern Tioga County. Coroner James Daugherty, who identified the victim as Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y., said he was shot multiple times. According to state police it appears...
Fatal shooting near Liberty Park & Ride
Liberty, Pa. — An apparent argument near the Park & Ride ended in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., State Police say. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago of Buffalo, NY. Police have not named the shooter. A black Ford Explorer driven by Alicia-Santiago and a red sedan driven by the shooter were involved in the fatal incident which took place near the intersection...
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police
A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
Pennsylvania’s high school football scores for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Imhotep defeats Bishop McDevitt 19-14 in Chambersburg Peach Bowl SATURDAY’S SCORES. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
