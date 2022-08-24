ON THIS DAY IN 1903, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Frederick L. Olmsted, the famous landscape architect, died today at Waverly, Mass., aged 81 years. He was the designer of Prospect Park in Brooklyn and Central Park in Manhattan … In 1857 work on Central Park was begun, and the designing and planning of the scheme by which a wild waste of rock and barren land was transformed into one of the most delightful of metropolitan pleasure grounds were put wholly in Mr. Olmsted’s hands … When Prospect Park was planned, Mr. Olmsted showed that the construction of an ideally natural park or the most complete approximation that could be attained within city boundaries to such a park, was as easily possible with him as the more artificial establishment which had been the foundation of his fame.”

