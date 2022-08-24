Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
August 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1903, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Frederick L. Olmsted, the famous landscape architect, died today at Waverly, Mass., aged 81 years. He was the designer of Prospect Park in Brooklyn and Central Park in Manhattan … In 1857 work on Central Park was begun, and the designing and planning of the scheme by which a wild waste of rock and barren land was transformed into one of the most delightful of metropolitan pleasure grounds were put wholly in Mr. Olmsted’s hands … When Prospect Park was planned, Mr. Olmsted showed that the construction of an ideally natural park or the most complete approximation that could be attained within city boundaries to such a park, was as easily possible with him as the more artificial establishment which had been the foundation of his fame.”
rew-online.com
200 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights Launches Leasing
Co-developers Aurora Capital Associates and Midtown Equities today announces that leasing has launched at its new luxury residential rental and retail offering at 200 Montague Street located in the Borough Hall Skyscraper Historic District of Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn. “With all the talented partners on this project, 200 Montague is poised...
New York YIMBY
Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
'Le Diner en Blanc' returns to NYC in September after two-year hiatus
The exclusive picnic event known as "Le Diner en Blanc" returns to New York City on September 29th for the first time since 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn back-to-school bash offers free services
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn hosted a back-to-school bash Saturday.Community groups teamed up and staged the event downtown at the Atlantic Terminal Mall Plaza.Kids were able to have fun at a bouncy house while parents could take advantage of booths set up to provide wellness check-ins with doctors, dental screenings and backpack giveaways.Local leaders say with money so tight, these free services help."That's why we're here to fill in those gaps. Where they can't, we meet them halfway, we meet them where they are. It's important to support families. As a former educator, I know how tough it is. So we're here today in community, supporting community," New York City Councilmember Rita Joseph said.Kids were also able to get their faces painted and get free haircuts.
NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
thebronxfreepress.com
“Not superhuman” “No súper humanos”
Superheroes, not superhuman. With contracts at 12 New York City hospitals due to expire in December, nurses are gearing up to negotiate new pacts. “We’re asking for respect,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans. “It’s the first time so many nurses in New York will be fighting for a...
Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalized with red paint
A mural meant to honor Brooklyn icon Biggie Smalls has been vandalized, according to a resident in the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
evgrieve.com
Police investigation in Tompkins Square Park as workers prep for the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival
Workers continue to set up for the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival today (3-7 p.m.) in Tompkins Square Park. Nearby this morning, police had taped off part of the benches in the center of the Park. A man's body, partially covered by a white sheet, was slumped on a bench. Witnesses said this was likely an overdose. No other information was available at the moment.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 25 - 28)
The summer season is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
New York City honors tennis legend Althea Gibson with street renaming
Gibson broke the color barrier when she played at the U.S. Open Championship in Forest Hills in 1950.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
When do pools and beaches close? An end-of-summer guide
All things must pass, and summer is no exception. But while fall is fast approaching, there are still a few weeks left to enjoy the city’s warm-weather activities. From swimming to Shakespeare in the Park, here’s when the five boroughs’ slate of summer attractions will wrap up.
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in the Bronx, NYC
The Bronx is rich with hallowed arts, sports, and wildlife institutions contributing to the borough’s intriguing history and culture. Many buildings and structures throughout The Bronx have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. These buildings, once bustling transportation hubs, government institutions, and military armories have since become shells of what they once were. While many of these spots seem destined to remain in the shadow of their former glory, others have received a chance at new life from projects to restore, revitalize, and largely re-imagine the areas they occupy. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout The Bronx.
Dan Goldman spent big on each vote in NY primary, and how Jerrold Nadler ran up the score
Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. A look at some of the numbers that defined Tuesday’s rare late-summer primary in New York. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Troubled contractor abruptly shutting million-dollar halfway hotels
Under investigation by multiple authorities, Exodus Transitional Communities will shut down its multimillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded program that places people released from prison into hotels, THE CITY has learned. Last week, Exodus sent out a notice to residents of one of the four hotels where it operates revealing that they were in...
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
NBC New York
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
HipHopDX.com
Notorious B.I.G. Mural Defaced In Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY – A Biggie mural has been defaced in Brooklyn. The Notorious B.I.G. artwork was vandalized on Thursday night (August 25) with red paint splattered across the Brooklyn icon’s face and the words “East Coast” spraypainted underneath. The black-and-white portrait of the legendary rapper is...
Comments / 0