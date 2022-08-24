Read full article on original website
Cleveland’s new Vision Zero plan aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from crashes on city streets by 2032
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After four years of detailed work, Cleveland officials are ready to seek approval on Friday from the City Planning Commission for Vision Zero Action Plan, a plan aimed at eliminating deaths and serious injuries caused by crashes on city streets by 2032. “It’s aggressive, but we...
Cleveland Community Police Commission candidate critical of selection process
Two candidates have expressed concerns to News 5 investigators about transparency and when the new commissioners can get to work.
$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?
The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
Violence and disruptive behavior on RTA buses sparks renewed calls for driver safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of violence on city buses and at train stations, the head of the union that represents RTA drivers is renewing calls for safety of transit employees. “There’s not enough safety that you can put out there,” said William Nix, president of Amalgamated Transit...
Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
Police shortage on the streets, but not at Cleveland City Hall: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a big shortage of Cleveland police to go after guns or help when you call 911, yet we found no big drop in officers protecting city hall.
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2
Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
Cleveland’s Industrial Valley could be the new site for the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are definitely mixed feelings and even anger about a proposal to build a new jail in Cuyahoga County. More than 100 people gathered on the campus of Cuyahoga Community College for the latest update on the plan, and the public was vocal, many not buying what the jail committee is selling.
Time for City Hall to cut ties to consultants, foundations and nonprofits
The big question is: Why does the city of Cleveland continue to waste taxpayers’ money on consultant, foundation and nonprofit organizations to help run Cleveland city government? It doesn’t make sense when the city has high-paid city officials whose job is to improve the quality of life of Clevelanders.
Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
With students' career paths in mind, APS opens new Garfield Community Learning Center
Akron Public Schools celebrated the opening of its 35th community learning center Saturday, a milestone that's part of a massive, 15-year and more than $800 million building renovation and construction initiative. The new high school, called the Garfield Community Learning Center (CLC), is based on the site of the former...
Bedford fire chief warns of consequences after hospital closure
Bedford Fire Chief Dave Nagy is sounding the alarm highlighting what he calls concerning delays in emergency care, two weeks after University Hospitals closed emergency services at the Bedford Medical Center.
CMSD expands family support specialist outreach
Heading back to school can be a stressful time. For many families, it puts a strain on their budget that creates challenges well beyond that first day of class
Step Forward works to lower unemployment rate in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND — In July, the Ohio Labor Market Information department stated that Cuyahoga County’s unemployment rate was 5.5%, which is 2% higher than the national average. Step Forward, a Cleveland organization, has stepped in to help decrease that percentage. What You Need To Know. Step Forward is an...
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
Angry about rush to build half-billion-dollar county jail on toxic site with your money? Show up Thursday: editorial
Our editorial board has editorialized numerous times this year to call on Cuyahoga County to end its rush to lock in a site and contracts for a new Cuyahoga County Jail and get shovels in the ground before new county leadership takes office next year. That’s doubly important given concerns about current jail planning raised by both major-party candidates for the Cuyahoga County executive’s job -- Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart.
Former Brook Park police chief wants job back, appealing termination
The former Brook Park police chief is fighting to get his job back. Attorney Dan Leffler, of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, has filed a notice of appeal of the termination of former Chief Thomas Dickel.
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland. Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making. “We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying...
East Cleveland police chief indicted on several charges
The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed that East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been indicted on several charges, including grand theft and theft in office.
Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
