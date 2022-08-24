Read full article on original website
Donna Barlow
3d ago
I suggest it's necessary for the public to know what type of violation is alleged against this man. Depending on that, the pubic can then determine if the judge acted prudently when he released Mr. Wolcott.
kezi.com
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
kezi.com
Lane County DA’s office staffing crisis forcing some change amongst residents
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- People are feeling the effects just one month into the reinstatement of the “no-file” policy for non-violent level C felony and low-level misdemeanor crimes. “It’s just super, super hard to feel like we’re getting justice or even being protected. Especially when we call the...
kezi.com
Veneta shooting suspect dead of apparent suicide, deputies say
VENETA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports they have found a man who apparently took his own life after a firearm assault Thursday night. According to the LCSO, at 2:25 p.m. on August 25 they received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot at a home in the 24000 block of Forest Court in Veneta. Deputies say she said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and she said he was still in the house. Deputies responded to find the woman on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say they took her from the porch to waiting paramedics, who rendered emergency aid and took her to a nearby hospital. Officials say she is in critical but stable condition.
oregontoday.net
Assault Case, Lane Co., Aug. 26
At approximately 2:25pm the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her and she believed he was still inside the house. Upon arrival deputies worked quickly to render emergency aid to the injured female. They located her on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies evacuated her from the porch and into the hands of paramedics. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition remains unknown at this time. Deputies are on scene and are working to make contact with a male who is believed to still be in the residence. Please avoid the area until this situation is resolved.
nbc16.com
Update: Suspect in Veneta shooting found dead
VENETA, Ore. — UPDATE (10:06 a.m.): Thursday night, LCSO deputies located a deceased man inside the residence. The male had injuries to what appeared to be a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the sheriff's office. LCSO says the female victim is at a local hospital where her condition...
kezi.com
Douglas County man arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, leading deputies on a pursuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - An Oakland man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning, police said. On Friday, at about 6:30 a.m., police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle from the S-mart on Highway 99N in Wilbur while the owner was still inside.
KVAL
Sheriff: 40-year-old Cottage Grove woman dies in crash
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Shoreview Dr., southeast of Cottage Grove. While en route, deputies were advised that a red jeep had crashed into a...
kptv.com
Suspect wanted for Eugene deli robbery
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Eugene deli on Thursday, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 7:30 a.m., police responded to Sandy’s Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. after a man fired a shot inside the business and fled with stolen cash. No one was hurt.
kezi.com
Robber fires shot, escapes with cash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An armed robbery Thursday morning ended with the suspect escaping after firing a gun, but Eugene police say that fortunately, no one was injured. According to the Eugene Police Department, they responded to a reported robbery at about 7:31 a.m. on August 25. Police say the robber was reported to have a gun, and was demanding money at Sandy's Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. Police say they were told the suspect had fired a shot in the business, then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said that fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
kezi.com
Police investigating arson behind Sutherlin Bi-Mart
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Police are investigating a fire behind the Bi-Mart in Sutherlin Friday afternoon as arson. Officers and fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday. Officials said a pile of wooden pallets was burning behind the Bi-Mart with direct flame impingement to the building....
kezi.com
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist deceased after crash outside Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on High Prairie Road near Oakridge on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Prairie Road near Dead Mountain Road at about 7:30 p.m. on August 24. They said they arrived to find a female motorcyclist had suffered severe injuries in a crash. The LCSO said medics immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.
kezi.com
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
kqennewsradio.com
DILLARD MAN DIES AFTER PICKUP LEAVES ROADWAY
A Dillard man died after his pickup left the roadway Friday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 12:50 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in the Tenmile area. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound vehicle, operated by 56-year old Bruce...
KVAL
Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E
EUGENE, Ore. — At 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Deputies said preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by 41-year-old Randal Hahn Jr. of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole.
kezi.com
Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
kezi.com
Driver killed in fatal crash near Vida identified
VIDA, Ore.-- Oregon State Police has identified the driver killed in a two car crash on Highway 126 near Vida Friday morning. The driver is identified as 40-year-old Shannon Randall of Leaburg. Troopers said a driver of a black Chevrolet was attempting to back a flatbed trailer with construction material...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by...
