ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Tabla Indian Restaurant Moves Forward With Oviedo Expansion

By Drew Pittock
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJ9ln_0hU5bDlq00

A year ago this month, Tabla Indian Restaurant announced its third location at Lake Nona Landing. However, part of that announcement included news of two more potential locations planned for 2022 in Winter Garden, Oviedo, or Celebration. Well, according to a plan review for 945 City Plaza Way recently filed with the city of Oviedo, it would seem that possibility is quickly becoming a reality.

A representative for Tabla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tabla Indian Cuisine was founded by Nora Jain and her husband Anshu in 2008. It wasn’t until 12 years later that the duo decided to open a second location, this time in Winter Park, followed by the Lake Nona location in 2021. Needless to say, each Tabla outpost has been nothing short of a hit, earning it the title as some of, if not the best Indian food in the city from the likes of Orlando Weekly and Tasty Chomps .

Despite its name, Tabla Indian Cuisine serves a unique blend of dishes from various regions across Asia, such as their Thai curries and Pad Thai, Indo-Chinese fried rice and General Tso tofu or chicken, as well as classic staples like biryani, vindaloo, and tikka masala.



Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

2024 Will Bring Epic New Restaurants To Orlando

It’s no secret that there’s so much to do in Orlando. Of course, you’ve got Disney World, Universal Orlando, and Sea World Orlando you can visit for theme park visits, but there are also plenty of other restaurants and attractions outside of those parks. Pointe Orlando is an outdoor shopping center in the I-Drive area that has just announced they have three new immersive bar and restaurant concepts for 2024.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Winter Garden, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Oviedo, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Winter Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Restaurants
City
Winter Garden, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Lifestyle
attractionsmagazine.com

Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex

Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Indian Food#Indian Dishes#Food Drink#Oviedo Expansion#Tabla Indian Cuisine#Orlando Weekly#Thai#Indo Chinese
orlandoweekly.com

This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired in Orlando hangs over Lake Rowena

There are lots of reasons to hate arduous zoning laws. They keep more efficient housing from being built. They kill any opportunity to create an actual neighborhood via interspersed businesses. They tend to be racially motivated. But we could make the case against zoning requirements as their currently implemented in a single-sentence: you can no longer build something like this incredible house.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WESH

Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida

Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere hosting August food truck night

The event will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Town Square Park. The town of Windermere is hosting its monthly food truck night. Participating food trucks will include Al's Ice Cream, The Pretzel Spot, BBQ Brazil Express, Monsta Lobsta, Chicken Waffle Grill and Treehouse Truck.
WINDERMERE, FL
The Daily South

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
COCOA, FL
What Now Orlando

What Now Orlando

Orlando, FL
433
Followers
154
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy