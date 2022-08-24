Tabla Indian Restaurant Moves Forward With Oviedo Expansion

A year ago this month, Tabla Indian Restaurant announced its third location at Lake Nona Landing. However, part of that announcement included news of two more potential locations planned for 2022 in Winter Garden, Oviedo, or Celebration. Well, according to a plan review for 945 City Plaza Way recently filed with the city of Oviedo, it would seem that possibility is quickly becoming a reality.

A representative for Tabla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tabla Indian Cuisine was founded by Nora Jain and her husband Anshu in 2008. It wasn’t until 12 years later that the duo decided to open a second location, this time in Winter Park, followed by the Lake Nona location in 2021. Needless to say, each Tabla outpost has been nothing short of a hit, earning it the title as some of, if not the best Indian food in the city from the likes of Orlando Weekly and Tasty Chomps .

Despite its name, Tabla Indian Cuisine serves a unique blend of dishes from various regions across Asia, such as their Thai curries and Pad Thai, Indo-Chinese fried rice and General Tso tofu or chicken, as well as classic staples like biryani, vindaloo, and tikka masala.

