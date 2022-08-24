Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Related
Auburn Gresham apartments breaks ground on 79th Street
With nearly $40 million in City support, 58-unit project starts season of INVEST South/West construction. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Ald. David Moore, City officials and local leaders today to break ground on Auburn Gresham Apartments, a two-building, 58-unit, mixed-use complex in the heart of Auburn Gresham that represents the first of more than 10 major construction projects to move forward through the City’s INVEST South/West initiative.
Near West Side housing for people with disabilities on the way
There was a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon on the Near West Side for an affordable housing development for people with disabilities.
fox32chicago.com
New affordable apartment complex being built on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Sweet home, Chicago. On Monday, city leaders broke ground on a new apartment complex in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. With nearly $40 million in city support, this is the first of more than 10 major construction projects as part of the city's INVEST South/West Initiative. Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.
Chicagoland-based businesses and non-profits to host Back 2 School Kicks Chicago
A coalition of organizers, non-profit, and retail partners are inaugurating an annual shoe drive for students from underserved Chicago neighborhoods, Back 2 School Kicks Chicago. Event partners will distribute hundreds of newpairs of shoes. Event partners include the Community Retail Association, The Athlete’s Foot, the Refugee Life Foundation, and Youth...
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ald. Leslie Hairston announces retirement from Chicago City Council in 2023
Ald. Leslie Hairston, who represents Chicago's South Shore, announced her retirement once her term expires in 2023.
wufe967.com
Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police
Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train. Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St. A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to...
Englewood opens new business incubator with the E.G. Woode Initiative
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new business incubator opened in Englewood, providing opportunities for four minority entrepreneurs and their businesses.The E.G. Woode Initiative is a cooperative effort, hosting Powell's Barbershop, Marie Wesley, Momentum Coffee and Beehyyve in the former liquor store at 63rd and May.Back in June, CBS 2 checked in with these businesses, getting their new location ready."We give them the rundown of what's actually here and their whole head kind of tilts to the side, and say 'Oh, I didn't expect that.' That's what we want," said Deon Lucas of the E.G. Woode Initiative.The E.G.Woode Incubator is located in one of 10 priority areas included in the initial phase of Chicago Mayor Lightfoot's INVEST South/West Commercial Corridor Improvement Strategy.
Jeffery Pub Bans Customers Younger Than 30, Will Play Less Hip Hop After Deadly Hit-And-Run
SOUTH SHORE — A famed South Side gay bar is barring patrons younger than 30 years old, playing less hip hop and closing an hour earlier after a hit-and-run driver killed three men nearby earlier this month. Jeffery Pub owner Jamal Junior announced the changes Thursday night during a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
blockclubchicago.org
Shop Roseland This Weekend Will Feature Local Vendors Selling Clothes, Housewares And More
ROSELAND — Far South Side neighbors can shop from small businesses at this weekend’s Shop Roseland event. The event runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 27 E. 111th St. It will feature nearly 50 vendors selling clothes, candles, custom eyeglasses and other items. There will also be food from local restaurants, a live band, DJ and a kid’s corner with a bouncy house, said Andrea Reed, executive director of the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce.
oakpark.com
Man shot in leg near Madison Street and East Avenue
Oak Park police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon near the intersection of Madison Street and East Avenue. The incident left one man with gunshot wounds to the leg. Police believe the shooting was targeted and of no further threat to the community. Following reports of multiple shots fired, police...
2 men shot and killed in South Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO — Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to […]
Man charged with 1st degree murder for River North road rage stabbing near Mag Mile
A 25-year-old man is charged with murder for a fatal stabbing in River North after a road rage argument, not far from the Mag Mile, Tuesday night.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Comments / 0