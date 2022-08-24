ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession

A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
EUREKA, MO
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Woman charged after attack at home

Bethalto Police are looking for an East Alton woman they believe attacked another person inside her home with a lamp. 31-year-old Alexis Broyles of the 100 block of Wesley Way is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in connection with the incident late Wednesday night. Police were called...
BETHALTO, IL
msn.com

Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis

The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon. “He's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
insideedition.com

Police Seek Man Who Shot at Possible Car Thief in Missouri: Report

Reports say when a man saw someone trying to steal his car, he tried to scare off the thief by shooting at him. It happened in Ferguson, Missouri. Cops released this surveillance video of the incident from inside a Five Below store. It shows a black van pull up next to a Volkswagen parked in front. Someone gets out of the van and walks over to the car and opens the driver’s side door. A man suddenly comes running out of the store with a gun. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
FERGUSON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI

An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee. The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson...
KIRKWOOD, MO
St. Louis American

Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges

ST. LOUIS — Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd have pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation. The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday, days after former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in the bribery investigation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Saturation Saturday to bring awareness to drunk driving

CLAYTON — Today is Saturation Saturday. Clayton Police Officers will join its law enforcement partners across the state of Missouri to crack down on drunk driving. Law Enforcement officials, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) staff, and volunteers are all participating in a ‘Rally Roll Call’. At this talk, they will speak briefly as they reinforce the importance of these apprehending impaired drivers.
CLAYTON, MO

