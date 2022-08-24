Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession
A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
Man accused of firing shots during fight after football game at Normandy High School charged
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing multiple charges after police said he fired shots during a fight after a Normandy High School football game. Carlton Gunn, 42, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon resisting arrest and multiple other crimes in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident.
Vehicle fleeing police strikes and kills man on north St. Louis sidewalk
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that was fleeing police Saturday in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly after midnight officers saw a 1997 Ford Taurus driving erratically near Goodfellow and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. They tried to pull the car over, and it sped away, continuing to drive erratically.
advantagenews.com
Woman charged after attack at home
Bethalto Police are looking for an East Alton woman they believe attacked another person inside her home with a lamp. 31-year-old Alexis Broyles of the 100 block of Wesley Way is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in connection with the incident late Wednesday night. Police were called...
msn.com
Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis
The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon. “He's...
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis. Perry said detectives are trying...
insideedition.com
Police Seek Man Who Shot at Possible Car Thief in Missouri: Report
Reports say when a man saw someone trying to steal his car, he tried to scare off the thief by shooting at him. It happened in Ferguson, Missouri. Cops released this surveillance video of the incident from inside a Five Below store. It shows a black van pull up next to a Volkswagen parked in front. Someone gets out of the van and walks over to the car and opens the driver’s side door. A man suddenly comes running out of the store with a gun. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
Person run over by car after fight in St. Clair County Saturday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A person had to be flown to the hospital after being run over by a car Saturday night, the Illinois State Police said. According to an ISP press release, the person was run over after a fight near the intersection of Illinois Route 163 at Forest Hills School Road in St. Clair County.
Man charged for St. Louis Walgreens carjacking
A man has been charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking and a shooting outside a St. Louis Walgreen's that left a woman wounded.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI
An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Scammers pose as police calling to demand money
Sheriff's departments from Missouri and Illinois warned the public about scam artists pretending to be deputy sheriffs.
KMOV
Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee. The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson...
Shots fired after football game at Normandy High School, suspect arrested
An investigation is underway after some fired shots in the parking lot of Normandy High School following a sports game.
St. Louis American
Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges
ST. LOUIS — Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd have pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation. The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday, days after former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in the bribery investigation.
Saturation Saturday to bring awareness to drunk driving
CLAYTON — Today is Saturation Saturday. Clayton Police Officers will join its law enforcement partners across the state of Missouri to crack down on drunk driving. Law Enforcement officials, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) staff, and volunteers are all participating in a ‘Rally Roll Call’. At this talk, they will speak briefly as they reinforce the importance of these apprehending impaired drivers.
Man shot, killed near arguing couple in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region are cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday with Saturation Saturday. Saturation Saturday is a partnership between Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and law enforcement across the country to deter impaired driving. “I’ve actually...
