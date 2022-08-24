Read full article on original website
Related
Guilford man arrested for alleged assaults against children
Police accuse Richard Holcomb of strangling one child and striking a second child with a pipe.
Impala Versus Bikers? Alleged Case of Road Rage in Forestport Sends Man to Hospital
A case of road rage that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation in Oneida County. Troopers were call to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport for a call about a road rage incident at approximately 4:37pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. State Route 28...
cnycentral.com
Man shot in reported road rage encounter near Utica
Forestport, NY — A man was shot on state route 28 Saturday evening near Bear Creek Road. State Police said he was shot in a road rage encounter involving several motorcycles. Troopers found the victim with a gunshot wound at 4:37 PM. He was driving a Chevy Impala. The...
Driver shot during road rage encounter with motorcyclists north of Utica, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police department discusses honorary police, fair safety, and drugs
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed why "Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno became an honorary SPD officer, how efforts at the fair have been going to keep...
Baby died when mom, boyfriend gave him fentanyl to calm him: prosecutor
Syracuse, N.Y. — The mother of an 11-month-old boy and her boyfriend accidentally gave the boy a fatal dose of fentanyl in an attempt to calm the baby down, according to the Onondaga County, N.Y., district attorney. The baby boy ingested the fatal dose of fentanyl inside a Syracuse...
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man arrested after allegedly placing hidden camera in bathroom
SANIBEL, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside a public family bathroom in Florida. The Sanibel Police Department in Florida said the device was discovered inside a fake fire alarm in late July. Police said in late July, employees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning
An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
One arrested in connection to Ithaca deliver driver stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody after police say he is connected to a recent stabbing involving a food delivery driver in Ithaca on Aug. 17. According to Ithaca Police, Zahmear A. Lawson, 22, was located and arrested after an investigation into the stabbing of a delivery person on Aug. 17. Lawson […]
Police: Person in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence told 12 News someone is now in custody related to the July shooting death of a West Warwick teenager. Authorities said Ger’Vantae Tilson was shot and killed on Wallace Street in Providence late in the evening on July 23. It’s unclear what Tilson was doing in Providence at […]
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays
Trooper Robert Zink, of the Shaftsbury Barracks, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. His lawyer, David Sleigh, said they’ve been ready for a jury trial for months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays.
NECN
Captain at Vermont Sheriff's Office Fired After Allegedly Kicking Detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Vermont has been fired, after being accused of kicking a handcuffed man multiple times, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. John Grismore is no longer employed by the law enforcement agency, a statement Thursday from Sheriff Roger Langevin said. A video of...
Mother, boyfriend charged after 11-month-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose in New York
NEW YORK — A mother and her boyfriend were arrested and charged after an 11-month-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose back in May. According to the Today Show, on Thursday, Syracuse Police Department officers arrested Elizabeth Sauve and her boyfriend, Quyen Huynh, months after Sauze’s son died from a fentanyl overdose.
Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing
FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
Lawsuits filed against four IPD officers for excessive force during 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—A federal lawsuit naming four Ithaca Police Department officers as defendants has been filed, alleging that their arrests of two people during an infamous incident in April 2019 constituted a use of excessive force. IPD officers Benjamin Buck, Zachary Dorn and Gregory Herz are all named in the...
cnycentral.com
Nearly 300 guns turned in at Utica buyback program
Utica, NY — Law enforcement collected 296 firearms in Utica Saturday as part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence across the state. According to the State Attorney General's office, the Utica Police Department collected 177 ghost guns, 42 long guns, 41 handguns, 3 assault rifles, and 33 broken guns.
Comments / 2