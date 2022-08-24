ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

Man shot in reported road rage encounter near Utica

Forestport, NY — A man was shot on state route 28 Saturday evening near Bear Creek Road. State Police said he was shot in a road rage encounter involving several motorcycles. Troopers found the victim with a gunshot wound at 4:37 PM. He was driving a Chevy Impala. The...
Syracuse Police department discusses honorary police, fair safety, and drugs

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed why "Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno became an honorary SPD officer, how efforts at the fair have been going to keep...
Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning

An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
One arrested in connection to Ithaca deliver driver stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody after police say he is connected to a recent stabbing involving a food delivery driver in Ithaca on Aug. 17. According to Ithaca Police, Zahmear A. Lawson, 22, was located and arrested after an investigation into the stabbing of a delivery person on Aug. 17. Lawson […]
Police: Person in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence told 12 News someone is now in custody related to the July shooting death of a West Warwick teenager.  Authorities said Ger’Vantae Tilson was shot and killed on Wallace Street in Providence late in the evening on July 23. It’s unclear what Tilson was doing in Providence at […]
Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing

FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
Nearly 300 guns turned in at Utica buyback program

Utica, NY — Law enforcement collected 296 firearms in Utica Saturday as part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence across the state. According to the State Attorney General's office, the Utica Police Department collected 177 ghost guns, 42 long guns, 41 handguns, 3 assault rifles, and 33 broken guns.
