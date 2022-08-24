Read full article on original website
JAIL Report for August 25, 2022
James Wilson, 64, Campbellton, Florida: Failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shania Clercius, 21, Webster, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cassie Parrish, 31, Alford, Florida: Retail theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Renovation Ripoff, Dothan Police arrest man for construction fraud
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police arrested a man in relation to operating a business without a license. Christopher Allen Napper, 38, of Newton, has been arrested on two counts of doing business without a license and one count of harassing communications. Napper is the owner and operator of Custom Home Improvements. The suspect had a previous business license but did not have one for the current year, according to officials.
Houston County accomplices arrested after selling stolen property, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Two Houston County residents arrested after four cars were robbed, and stolen property was sold. According to police reports, Zamaine Vaquess Henderson, 28, of Cottonwood, broke into four vehicles in the 700 block of Campbelton Highway and stole property from each one. Charlette Annastine Hurst, 23,...
Dothan man arrested after attempted strangulation, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Chris Latroy Johnson, 31, of Dothan, has been arrested and accused of attempting to strangle an unnamed female victim. According to Dothan police, Johnson and the victim got into an argument, which turned physical. During the altercation, Johnson put his hands around the victim’s throat.
Ozark women try to run down officer hours after one of them was arrested, police say
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— Shortly after one woman was released from jail, she and another Ozark woman sought revenge against a backup officer who had been on the scene of her arrest just two hours earlier, police say. According to police, T’kia Williams, 24, and Chazlin Williams, 27, were stopped...
Two men were found guilty of attempted murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago. After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The […]
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Houston County woman, denied parole
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second time Lampkin has been denied parole, the first being in 2017.
WCSO: Freeport man charged with arson and animal cruelty after setting his house on fire
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters are still sorting out the details of a sad and bizarre case of arson. A homeowner purposely set his home on fire, in response to a string of life-altering events. This is what is left of Kevin Powell’s home on Madiera Drive in the Hammock […]
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
FREEPORT MAN ARRESTED AFTER INTENTIONALLY SETTING HOME ON FIRE; KILLING DOG
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after intentionally setting his home on fire and killing one of the family dogs. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue initially responded to the home on Madiera Drive in Freeport just after 9 pm Wednesday night. Deputies evacuated numerous homes while firefighters fought the blaze.
BCSO: Man arrested after having inappropriate photos of a minor, authorities say
PANAMA CITY, Fl (WDHN)— A Panama City man was arrested after having a supposed inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old minor. After an investigation, Zackery Peterson, 31, of Panama City, has been accused and arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor. On August 23, Bay County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies searching for suspect after chase, motorcycle crash
4:30 p.m. update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fiery crash of a stolen motorcycle. The crash happened around 11:30 this morning at Highway 388 and Highway 2301 in Bayou George. Investigators said a white man stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle. When a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy tried to […]
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
WATCH: Video shows controversial Panama City Police incident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two months ago Panama City Police entered the old Lisenby Skilled Care Facility. The property is being converted into new apartments. Nashville property owners hired Darrell Sample as a security guard during construction. Police mistook Sample for a squatter. Sample’s dogs began barking and Captain Mark Laramore threatened to kill […]
UPDATE: Man wanted for breaking into Walton County woman's home arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The man wanted out of Walton County for breaking into a woman's home overnight has been arrested, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Mark Thompson, 32, was tracked and arrested in DeFuniak Springs Wednesday afternoon. Thompson ran from law enforcement Wednesday morning after a woman...
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
19-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 98 Saturday evening. Panama City Beach Police said the accident happened at around 5:30 on Saturday. Police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Highway 98 when witnesses said he ran a red light. Traffic […]
Rabid foxes killed in southeast Alabama after attempting ‘aggressive attack’ on officers, residents
Authorities in southeast Alabama killed two rabid wild foxes after the animals made several “aggressive attack attempts” on officers and residents. The foxes were spotted in Ozark by police officers from the city who responded to a call of the animals running loose, Police Chief Charles Ward told WDHN.
