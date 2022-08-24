SRNS Recruitment Fair Seeks Engineers and Project Controls Professionals

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 29 through Aug. 4
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 29 through Aug. 4. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 389 Woodlake Drive – $800,000. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
wfxg.com
CSRA home values expected to increase in 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The housing market nationwide saw a boom during the pandemic, as supply stood still and demand picked up. Augusta Realtor Josh Keck says, this basic economic principle has affected the housing market, too, but it isn’t just due to COVID. Augusta actually has steady housing demand, he says, due to a combination of factors.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County board candidates express their hopes for the future
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In November, Richmond County voters have a lot on the line, including who will represent your kid on the school board. Candidates in districts three and six are running unopposed, which means after the election, they’ll step into their new roles. “How do we know...
WRDW-TV
Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history. One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history. They will begin rebuilding the old train...
Richard Johnson Jr. retires after 45 years on Aiken Municipal Election Commission
The city of Aiken will be looking for a chairman of its election commission for the first time since 1979. Aiken Municipal Election Commission Chairman Richard Johnson Jr. who has chaired the commission since then recently sent a letter to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh asking not to be considered for reappointment to another six-year term on the commission after the end of his current term.
The Post and Courier
Richland Two backtracks on threat of not feeding students with meal debt
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members are considering new ideas after getting an earful from Columbia-area parents over rules when students owe more than $10 for school breakfasts and lunches. The board and superintendent of the 28,000-student school district brainstormed solutions in a special meeting Aug....
WRDW-TV
Aiken sailor reflects on key role in nuclear submarine fleet
SAN DIEGO - An Aiken native is serving with Submarine Squadron 11, which supports the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Jackson, a 2012 Aiken High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago. “I wanted to see what opportunities were out there to serve...
WRDW-TV
North Augustans push to preserve history at Flythe building
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of conversation, the North Augusta City Council decided to move forward last year with a plan to re-develop the old Flythe property into the new public safety headquarters. Mayor Briton Williams tells us Wednesday that to do that, the old Flythe building may...
Aiken County public schools following DHEC COVID guidelines this school year
With the start of school, the Aiken County Public School District has announced its COVID guidelines for the 2022-23 school year. Monica Mazzell, the supervisor of nursing services for the school district, said the district is currently not doing any contact tracing or quarantining, which is consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
wfxg.com
New clear bag policy in effect at Aiken County Public Schools
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A new clear bag procedure is in effect for home athletic events at Aiken County Public Schools this school year. According to the district, spectators will be permitted to carry a clear tote bag that cannot exceed 12" X 6" X 12". If you don't have a bag you can use a Ziplock style bag that is not larger than one gallon.
Weapon detectors approved for Aiken County schools
Aiken County Board of Education members were treated to a live demonstration of another step the school district is taking to ensure the safety of students and staff members. During the Aiken County Board of Education on Aug. 23, school board members approved using $1.1 million from the fund balance to purchase 62 OPENGATE Weapons Detection units.
Aiken County Public School District adopting clear bag procedure
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Public School District is adopting a clear bag procedure for all home athletic events. According to school officials, spectators can carry one clear tote bag that does not to exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a Ziplock style bag that is no larger than one gallon. […]
Aiken Municipal Election Commission vacancies could complicate Project Pascalis petition
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the total number of registered voters in the city of Aiken as of 2021. Another complication has arisen in the fight over Aiken's Project Pascalis. The city election commission that would certify a petition proposing four ordinances to the Aiken City...
coladaily.com
New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands
An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
Temporary lane closure on Millstone Drive at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure happening on Millstone Drive. According to traffic officials, the lane closure will be at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. starting Monday August 29th and ending Thursday, September 1st, weather permitting. Officials say that […]
Sports fan react to Aiken County Public School District clear bag policy
AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF)- “I feel like you should have diaper bags like that should be allowed” Parents and students walking into the South Aiken Football stadium—with clear bags. The Aiken County Public School District is implementing a clear bag policy for all football games. Sports fans are only allowed to bring in clear tote bags […]
