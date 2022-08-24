SRNS Recruitment Fair Seeks Engineers and Project Controls Professionals

The city of Aiken will be looking for a chairman of its election commission for the first time since 1979. Aiken Municipal Election Commission Chairman Richard Johnson Jr. who has chaired the commission since then recently sent a letter to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh asking not to be considered for reappointment to another six-year term on the commission after the end of his current term.

