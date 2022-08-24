Read full article on original website
glasstire.com
Never the Same: Cultivarte’s Transformation of Laredo, Texas
Laredo is always coming, going, and shifting, making the sense of time work differently in this place. What I recall from my first visit to the city, for instance, is that the time of day transforms one’s experience so completely, as though you are transported to a place across the world. A series of shuttered, dry, and beige stucco buildings along downtown turns into a night walk with new friends, which follows the zigzagging Christmas lights across tree branches in January on San Agustin Avenue. Stepping into an evening bar, with no signage and chains across the door handles, puts on a lens of the cinematic and baroque, with dim, smoky lights over shots of Dobel tequila and gin and tonic, accompanied by the gentle, indistinguishable flows of the fast, dissolving rhythm of a local Spanish dialect and English, dotted with occasional waves of laughter.
kgns.tv
Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ this weekend!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday is known as International Dog Day, but if you don’t have a four-legged friend to celebrate it with, you will have an opportunity to adopt a pooch this weekend!. The Laredo Animal Care Services and the Laredo Animal Protective Society will both be taking...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold splash bash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the summer season is near, and the city wants you to cool off with a splash bash!. The Laredo Parks and Rec. Department aquatics division is hosting a pool party at the San Miguel Pool. It will take place from 5 p.m. to...
kgns.tv
Laredo Utilities Department to start water treatment chlorine conversion
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If your water smells like chlorine in the next several days, the City of Laredo says that it’s part of a regular treatment they will be conducting. The city announced that starting on Saturday and lasting about 30 days, they will use a regular water treatment known as free chlorine conversion.
kgns.tv
World Trade Bridge traffic congestion
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting traffic congestion on the World Trade Bridge. Officials say the processing system in Mexico has gone down at both commercial bridges. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays as traffic remains at a standstill. Currently traffic along World Trade Bridge...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol unit crashes near Laredo Bridge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, August 25, a Border Patrol unit crashed right next to International Bridge #1. According to city of Laredo officials, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. while the Border Patrol unit was assisting in a chase. The officer allegedly lost control and crashed into a guardrail at the intersection of Water Street and Salinas Street. No injuries were reported. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians crossing at the time.
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor-trail is found engulfed in flames overnight in south Laredo. The fire happened after midnight at the intersection of Maria Luisa Drive and Bob Bullock Loop which is near the UISD Student Activity Complex. Crews were able to put the fire out without injury. No...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Kansas City Southern set to build $75 million rail bridge in Laredo
Kansas City Southern ready to build $75M rail bridge in Laredo. Kansas City Southern is set to begin construction on a second international rail bridge at the Laredo, Texas-Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, border crossing. Construction is scheduled to begin in October or November and expected to be completed by the end...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police report a shooting incident in North Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the early hours of Saturday, August 27, 2022, Laredo Police officers working near the Sames Auto Arena report hearing shots fired at around 2:25 in the morning. Shortly after hearing the shots officers say they saw a Cadillac speeding in the area. Police shared they...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold clean up event at Father McNaboe Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The school year may have just started but it’s never too early to get a start on those community service hours. As a result, the City of Laredo will be hosting a back-to-school clean up event at Father McNaboe Park. The clean-up is happening on...
kgns.tv
CBP recognizes canines on National Dog Day
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They say every dog has his day and truth by told, Friday is National Dog Day!. With their wet noses and puppy dog eyes, it’s impossible not to fall in love with our furry friends. In observance of National Dog Day, hard working canines at...
kgns.tv
A nightmare on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who live in north Laredo might see some changes on the roads, but with the construction of new roads and bridges comes headaches for those living around the area. Pedro Sanchez is a mechanic who works eight hours and lives in the Mines Road area.
kgns.tv
Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed
COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down. The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.
kgns.tv
Architect chosen for Binational Park Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many eyes have been set on the Gateway City for months worldwide with the talk of the Binational Park. Even though the project is in the beginning stages it’s trying to gain momentum to benefit both sister cities. The Rio Grande divides Laredo and Nuevo...
fox26houston.com
$390K of fentanyl seized at Texas-Mexico border, officials say
LAREDO, Texas - Officers seized $390,000 worth of fentanyl from vehicle that was entering Texas from Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The discovery was made at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo on August 23. According to CBP, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a Mexican citizen...
kgns.tv
Accident reported at Mines Rd. & Milo Rd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident has been reported by the Laredo Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Mines Road and Milo Road. Laredo police urge drivers to use caution and expect significant delays. Officers are currently at the scene. No word on any injuries at the moment.
kgns.tv
Somewhat Sunnier beginning Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains very moist. A stalled front nearby will still be a focus for additional scattered showers to form from time to time through Friday. The front will dissipate, and reform into a warm front that will move north through the state on Saturday. This will allow for the atmosphere to dry out a little, bringing sunnier skies and hotter temperatures. There will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere where an isolated shower could still happen on the weekend, but for the most part, sunnier and hotter.
28-Year-Old Man Killed, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a severe tractor-trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured. The motor vehicle accident took place on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of [..]
kgns.tv
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a two vehicle collision in front of the Laredo International Airport. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop for a two-vehicle accident. Officials say two patients were involved; a 68-year-old woman who...
kgns.tv
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s a bittersweet moment as the KGNS team bids farewell to one of its own. Lorena Ibarra has been with KGNS-News and Telemundo Laredo since 2018 and is now moving on to pursue other career opportunities. Lorena has been known to do the weather for...
