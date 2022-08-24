ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Hometown Highlights 8/26/22

Check out our latest edition of Hometown Highlights as we usher in the first Friday night of the season. Check out highlights from the following games:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wellston Arboretum Trail re-opens after 13-year-closure

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee County trail filled with history is back in commission after its closure in 2009. The Wellston Arboretum Trail in the Huron-Manistee National Forest was once an extension of the Chittenden Nursery. Another story: U.S. park rangers seek information on 'illegal diversion' of river.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix DDA leaving Michigan Main Street Program

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After seven years with Michigan’s Main Street Program, Charlevoix’s Downtown Development Authority is moving on. The decision was made in a meeting Monday and passed with a 7-to-2 vote. But staff with the DDA say it shouldn’t be a change the people of...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City State Park to get over $6 million in funding

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- $250 million of America Rescue Plan Act funds was awarded to state parks across Michigan to help rehabilitate and modernize outdated parks. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, these funds will help with $300 million infrastructure backlog the DNR has. Another story:...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalkaska, MI
City
Maple City, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
UpNorthLive.com

U.S. park rangers seek information on 'illegal diversion' of river

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- U.S. Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore are seeking information from the public to aid in an investigation into an "illegal diversion" of the Platte River. An anonymous tip line has been set up. Earlier story: Investigation underway at Sleeping Bear after river flow...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's time to throw on your dancing shoes for the 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival, a four-day celebration of Polish heritage in the community. The Village's population of 100 grows to 10,000 during the festival and the success of the festival helps support Cedar during...
CEDAR, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City improvement plan looks to create safer intersection

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A part of Traverse City's Improvement Plan is impacting a neighborhood street with hopes to create a safer intersection for pedestrians. Jefferson and Madison Avenues is a two way stop near Munson Medical Center. Similar story: US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Solar-powered charging stations at Bellaire Public Library

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Rescue Plan grants have provided thousands of dollars to communities across the country. But Cindy Place, Bellaire Public Library's director, said it was difficult to find a way to bring these grants to smaller communities. Another story: Wellston Arboretum Trail re-opens after 13-year-closure. They...
BELLAIRE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#American Football#The Nmfc Legacy Division
UpNorthLive.com

Kalkaska County man arrested for murder; issued $5 million bond

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clearwater Township man has been arrested for homicide, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. James Watrous, 51, is currently in custody with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. At 11:09 p.m. on August 23, authorities received a 911 call from Watrous stating that he had...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Increased assaults at homeless encampment, police say

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department said there has been an uptick in assaults at the Pines. The Pines is a wooded area in the city where many homeless individuals live. Similar story: 'Extremely disturbing' videos of attacks on homeless found amid homicide investigation in...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy