Carlsbad, CA

Coast News

Oceanside Planning Commission denies 146-unit apartment project

OCEANSIDE — The Planning Commission denied a six-story, 146-unit apartment complex off Oceanside Boulevard between Ditmar and Nevada Streets. As part of staff’s recommendation to approve the project, an addendum was included to modify a previously approved entitlement for the 2.67-acre property. In late 2019, the Planning Commission...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Escondido police conduct traffic enforcement to target DUI drivers

Escondido, CA–Escondido Police Department conducted two special enforcement details targeting drunk and drugged drivers, as well as motorists who commit violations that are most commonly associated with traffic crashes. In total, officers issued 168 citations for right-of-way violations, excessive speed, cell phone use, and other vehicle code violations that...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
kusi.com

City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
northcountydailystar.com

Lake Hodges Dam Repair Continues

The lower water levels people might be seeing at Lake Hodges are not drought-related, but instead are due to the ongoing work repairing the 100-year-old Lake Hodges Dam. The emergency work on the dam began in May and is expected to be completed by October. During an inspection earlier this...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
#State Of Emergency#Bicycles#Infrastructure#Emergency Services#City Council
hispanosnews.com

Public Notice for the City of San Marcos

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) As part of the Community Development Block Grant funding process, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the City to submit a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) that summarizes the City’s progress in achieving its consolidated plan and annual action plan goals and objectives during the previous program year. The CAPER is due to HUD 90 days after the completion of the fiscal year. The City is required to post the CAPER on the City’s website for a comment period of not less than 15 days. A notice requesting public comments was advertised in the San Diego Union and Hispanos News and the CAPER was posted on the City’s website on August 23, 2022. Submittal of the PY 2021/2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report will allow the City to continue to be eligible to receive Community Development Block Grant funds to continue to improve the lives of our low-and moderate-income residents in need.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

Car safety is of the utmost importance, and the Vista Sheriff’s Station is hosting a free car seat inspection on Friday, August 26, from 9 am to 1 pm in the Civic Center parking lot at 200 Civic Center Drive. Snapshot in Time: Addressing Homelessness. See a snapshot of...
VISTA, CA

