NBC San Diego
Street Vendors Will Be Restricted from Beach Cities, Possible by Year's End
Street vendors will soon be banned in beach communities. The city of San Diego has decided to cancel its request for review from the California Coastal Commission, which was causing the delay. The move will expand the ordinance to officially include beach communities, once approved in the City Council process.
Coast News
Oceanside Planning Commission denies 146-unit apartment project
OCEANSIDE — The Planning Commission denied a six-story, 146-unit apartment complex off Oceanside Boulevard between Ditmar and Nevada Streets. As part of staff’s recommendation to approve the project, an addendum was included to modify a previously approved entitlement for the 2.67-acre property. In late 2019, the Planning Commission...
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
sandiegocountynews.com
Escondido police conduct traffic enforcement to target DUI drivers
Escondido, CA–Escondido Police Department conducted two special enforcement details targeting drunk and drugged drivers, as well as motorists who commit violations that are most commonly associated with traffic crashes. In total, officers issued 168 citations for right-of-way violations, excessive speed, cell phone use, and other vehicle code violations that...
kusi.com
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
northcountydailystar.com
Lake Hodges Dam Repair Continues
The lower water levels people might be seeing at Lake Hodges are not drought-related, but instead are due to the ongoing work repairing the 100-year-old Lake Hodges Dam. The emergency work on the dam began in May and is expected to be completed by October. During an inspection earlier this...
foxla.com
Flash flooding washes out eastbound 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. Caltrans shared photos of the washout on social media that showed a huge piece of...
Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
hispanosnews.com
Public Notice for the City of San Marcos
CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) As part of the Community Development Block Grant funding process, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the City to submit a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) that summarizes the City’s progress in achieving its consolidated plan and annual action plan goals and objectives during the previous program year. The CAPER is due to HUD 90 days after the completion of the fiscal year. The City is required to post the CAPER on the City’s website for a comment period of not less than 15 days. A notice requesting public comments was advertised in the San Diego Union and Hispanos News and the CAPER was posted on the City’s website on August 23, 2022. Submittal of the PY 2021/2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report will allow the City to continue to be eligible to receive Community Development Block Grant funds to continue to improve the lives of our low-and moderate-income residents in need.
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
Brush fire in Poway prompts evacuations
Crews are battling a brush fire in Poway Thursday, prompting evacuations in the nearby area.
kusi.com
Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities. Ammar Campa-Najjar,...
10 Freeway closure: Lanes expected to fully reopen Monday
Caltrans crews have been busy Thursday repairing the section of the Interstate 10 that collapsed from a thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
SANDAG has green light for mileage tax, officials push for new alternatives
SAN DIEGO — In December last year, SANDAG approved a $165 billion transportation plan. The goal over the next 30 years is to have no cost public transit and a 200 mile regional rail network. In order to pay for this project, SANDAG included a four cents per mile...
San Diego County announces 2022-23 Teachers of the Year
Dr. Paul Gothold, the superintendent of San Diego County schools, says the last few years have proven how difficult, yet fulfilling, a career in education is.
NBC San Diego
High School Girls Use Drones to Uncover the POC Founders of San Diego County
They call themselves hers-torians and they are on a mission. “We are females of color, women of color, who are trying to truly uphold the truth of what our ancestors actually went through,” said Trinity Ansley. Ansley is one of 16 girls participating in Our Genetic Legacy, a program...
kusi.com
“Newsom thinks he can just wave his wand” and Calif. goes electric says Senator Brian Dahle
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians won’t be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 due to Gov. Newsom’s executive order which has since been approved by the California Air Resources Board. This is the most ambitious climate action being taken in the United States. Senator and...
Power outage affecting more than 14,000 blamed on bird
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Utility officials in California's San Diego County said a power outage affecting more than 14,000 customers was caused by a bird that flew into substation equipment. San Diego Gas & Electric said more than 14,000 customers lost power for more than 90 minutes Wednesday morning when...
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
Car safety is of the utmost importance, and the Vista Sheriff’s Station is hosting a free car seat inspection on Friday, August 26, from 9 am to 1 pm in the Civic Center parking lot at 200 Civic Center Drive. Snapshot in Time: Addressing Homelessness. See a snapshot of...
