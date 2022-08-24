CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) As part of the Community Development Block Grant funding process, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the City to submit a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) that summarizes the City’s progress in achieving its consolidated plan and annual action plan goals and objectives during the previous program year. The CAPER is due to HUD 90 days after the completion of the fiscal year. The City is required to post the CAPER on the City’s website for a comment period of not less than 15 days. A notice requesting public comments was advertised in the San Diego Union and Hispanos News and the CAPER was posted on the City’s website on August 23, 2022. Submittal of the PY 2021/2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report will allow the City to continue to be eligible to receive Community Development Block Grant funds to continue to improve the lives of our low-and moderate-income residents in need.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO