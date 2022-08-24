Read full article on original website
Closed Starbucks on Broadway signals growing problem in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With just one days notice, the Starbucks on Broadway closed Thursday due to safety concerns. The surrounding area is facing several challenges, leaving neighbors fearful it will only get worse. “We know that people say ‘there’s a Starbucks on every corner,’ but this truly community coffee...
KCRA.com
Long-time patrons say goodbye to The Purple Place Bar & Grill
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place, a historic bar and restaurant in El Dorado Hills, served customers for the last time this past Sunday. It first opened in 1955. It was purchased and renovated by new owners, Denise and Mike Hountalas, in 2006. The owners told KCRA 3 that negotiations for a new lease with their landlord were difficult, which is what ultimately led to the closure. KCRA 3 attempted to reach the property manager, but we did not hear back.
Sacramento Magazine
Taco Revolution: Nixtaco
Patricio Wise remembers the day last August when his phone started blowing up with congratulations. At first, he figured the texts referred to a recent rave review in the San Francisco Chronicle for his Roseville restaurant, Nixtaco. He soon learned it was something even more momentous: The Michelin Guide, bestower of stars on the world’s best restaurants, had just given Nixtaco its Bib Gourmand award, granted to restaurants for serving affordable great food.
KCRA.com
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
Sacramento Observer
Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’
A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin High School teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
KCRA.com
A health update from Brittany Hope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Airport hopes local restaurants will fill open spaces
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento International Airport is sending out an invitation to local restaurants that may want to do business in the terminals. The airport hosted a tour and informational meeting Wednesday to help guide business owners through the process of landing a spot at the airport. Topics...
Woman attempts to steal catalytic converter at Delta Shores Walmart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Photos circulating on Facebook show a woman trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. Police say it happened on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. The victim says a bystander who noticed what was happening stepped in and confronted the woman and started taking pictures, which led the woman to jump into a waiting car driven by another person.
CBS News
Capitol Confections closing its doors after 40 years
A popular Sacramento dessert company is closing its doors in September after being in business for 40 years. The owners announced they're retiring.
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
kubaradio.com
CHP Yuba-Sutter Traffic Alert for Thomas Rhett Concert Tonight in Wheatland
(CHP Yuba-Sutter release) – For those of you traveling to the Toyota Amphitheatre to see Thomas Rhett on Friday, August 26, 2022 we are letting you know the concert is nearing a sell out. The capacity of the Toyota Amphitheatre is 18,500+/-. This causes A LOT of traffic delays getting into the venue.
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
