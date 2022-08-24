ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

ABC10

Closed Starbucks on Broadway signals growing problem in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With just one days notice, the Starbucks on Broadway closed Thursday due to safety concerns. The surrounding area is facing several challenges, leaving neighbors fearful it will only get worse. “We know that people say ‘there’s a Starbucks on every corner,’ but this truly community coffee...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Long-time patrons say goodbye to The Purple Place Bar & Grill

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place, a historic bar and restaurant in El Dorado Hills, served customers for the last time this past Sunday. It first opened in 1955. It was purchased and renovated by new owners, Denise and Mike Hountalas, in 2006. The owners told KCRA 3 that negotiations for a new lease with their landlord were difficult, which is what ultimately led to the closure. KCRA 3 attempted to reach the property manager, but we did not hear back.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Taco Revolution: Nixtaco

Patricio Wise remembers the day last August when his phone started blowing up with congratulations. At first, he figured the texts referred to a recent rave review in the San Francisco Chronicle for his Roseville restaurant, Nixtaco. He soon learned it was something even more momentous: The Michelin Guide, bestower of stars on the world’s best restaurants, had just given Nixtaco its Bib Gourmand award, granted to restaurants for serving affordable great food.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’

A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

A health update from Brittany Hope

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wanderwithwonder.com

Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country

California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These casinos are the closest ones to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino.  On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman attempts to steal catalytic converter at Delta Shores Walmart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Photos circulating on Facebook show a woman trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. Police say it happened on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. The victim says a bystander who noticed what was happening stepped in and confronted the woman and started taking pictures, which led the woman to jump into a waiting car driven by another person.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

