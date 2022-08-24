ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Breaking News: San Bernardino County, CA: Mojave National Preserve has again closed several roads due to flash flooding from recent storms.

Source: Mojave National Preserve (Information) Picture: Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: The Mojave National Preserve have again closed several roads due to flash flooding from storms. According to the Mojave National Preserve, the latest heavy rains on Friday washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered...
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
Newberry Springs, CA: Locomotive from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway catches fire during the night last Wednesday.

Source: Newberry Springs Fire Department (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Newberry Springs Fire Department (Courtesy) Newberry Springs, California: A locomotive from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway caught on fire during the night last Wednesday. According to the Newberry Springs Fire Department, at approximately 2200 on National Trails Highway, Newberry...
L.A. Metro line extension in the running to receive much needed funding for completion

There have been a lot of hands trying to reach for California’s $97 billion state surplus, and some will be slapped away. Officials are trying to land some of the bonus money to help build a 3.2-mile extension of a light rail line, called the L line, into San Bernardino County. The extension would originate in Los Angeles County. Currently, there is a nearly $750 million funding gap for the project, and there has been a scramble trying to get the needed money. State legislators tried to get some earmarked in the state budget, but that attempt failed. The extension will have to go up against other rail projects in a battle for remaining dollars.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
Animal rescuers accuse Devore shelter of inadequate care

Animal rescuers have come forward accusing management at a Devore shelter of not walking dogs and not giving them adequate medical care leading to suffering and even death. A San Bernardino County spokesman said the county uses volunteers to provide support services to the shelter, but animal advocates say they rarely see those volunteers at […]
