zachnews.net
Breaking News: San Bernardino County, CA: Mojave National Preserve has again closed several roads due to flash flooding from recent storms.
Source: Mojave National Preserve (Information) Picture: Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: The Mojave National Preserve have again closed several roads due to flash flooding from storms. According to the Mojave National Preserve, the latest heavy rains on Friday washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley home spared in late night garage fire on Inca Trail
A fire in a garage attached to a single family home in Yucca Valley was quickly put out by the San Bernardino County Fire Department last night (Aug 26) – sparing the attached home. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of an attached garage on fire on the 7500 block...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
San Bernardino, CA real estate market update
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
vvng.com
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
zachnews.net
Newberry Springs, CA: Locomotive from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway catches fire during the night last Wednesday.
Source: Newberry Springs Fire Department (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Newberry Springs Fire Department (Courtesy) Newberry Springs, California: A locomotive from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway caught on fire during the night last Wednesday. According to the Newberry Springs Fire Department, at approximately 2200 on National Trails Highway, Newberry...
rtands.com
L.A. Metro line extension in the running to receive much needed funding for completion
There have been a lot of hands trying to reach for California’s $97 billion state surplus, and some will be slapped away. Officials are trying to land some of the bonus money to help build a 3.2-mile extension of a light rail line, called the L line, into San Bernardino County. The extension would originate in Los Angeles County. Currently, there is a nearly $750 million funding gap for the project, and there has been a scramble trying to get the needed money. State legislators tried to get some earmarked in the state budget, but that attempt failed. The extension will have to go up against other rail projects in a battle for remaining dollars.
L.A. Weekly
Heather Cooper Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Tujunga Drive [Apple Valley, CA]
65-Year-Old Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Bear Valley Road. The incident happened on August 17th, at around 12:46 p.m., according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said the crash involved a 2017 Subaru Forester, a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, and a four-door Mazda. According to firefighters, emergency responders arrived...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25; police seek suspect
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:09 p.m., when a man was struck by a westbound vehicle as he was crossing...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving overturned semi truck with trailer completely off eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Post 126.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Homer, California: Crash involving overturned semi truck with trailer completely off eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Post 126. Emergency responders are responded. More information coming in. ***
Fontana Herald News
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
Animal rescuers accuse Devore shelter of inadequate care
Animal rescuers have come forward accusing management at a Devore shelter of not walking dogs and not giving them adequate medical care leading to suffering and even death. A San Bernardino County spokesman said the county uses volunteers to provide support services to the shelter, but animal advocates say they rarely see those volunteers at […]
