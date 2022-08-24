ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 2

Related
wajr.com

School weapon detectors off to good start in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Weapons detectors are available to Harrison County Schools this year. Harrison County School Superintendent Dora Stutler said a group from her county visited Monongalia County Schools where the system has been in place before allocating a $15,000 safety grant for the equipment and training. “Of course...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Traffic
Morgantown, WV
Traffic
WDTV

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Campbell
WTRF- 7News

Missing Teen Found

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#North Elementary School#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
msn.com

Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute

A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Woman charged after shot fired during dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy