School weapon detectors off to good start in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Weapons detectors are available to Harrison County Schools this year. Harrison County School Superintendent Dora Stutler said a group from her county visited Monongalia County Schools where the system has been in place before allocating a $15,000 safety grant for the equipment and training. “Of course...
1 person flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
LIGONIER, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 30 in Ligonier at around 1:35 p.m. Police said two cars were involved and multiple people were inside each vehicle. The extent of injuries...
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Police say shooting in Monroeville was suicide
MONROEVILLE, PA – police responded to a home in Monroeville on Wednesday in response to...
West Virginia city’s last police officer hands in resignation, only the chief remains
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting August 26, the safety in the city of McMechen will now rest on one man’s shoulders. Chief of Police Don DeWitt says his only lieutenant turned in his resignation, leaving just the chief on call. 7NEWS first brought to you the officer shortage seen in McMechen. And as you […]
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
Active shooter safety video shown on first day of school upsets some kids and parents
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The active shooter safety training video shown on the first day of school at Wheeling Park High School was apparently so disturbing that parents complained it was over-the-top with violence. WPHS Principal Meredith Dailer says active shooter training is mandated by the state. But this particular video, shown on the […]
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
Missing Teen Found
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
Police investigating officer involved shooting after fatal hit-and-run in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating an officer involved shooting after a hit-and-run accident that left one man dead in Wilkinsburg. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. According to Allegheny County police, a Monroeville police officer tried to stop a car being driven by 48-year-old...
Driver trapped, injured in accident on I-79 north
The driver of a car is injured but expected to survive after an accident on I-79 Northbound on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
Morgantown woman who allegedly shot out vehicle’s back window charged
A woman has been charged after allegedly shooting out a vehicle's back window in Morgantown.
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window. Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Following an investigation, it...
Police release new details in woman’s death in Brooke County
New details have been revealed after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Brooke County Sheriff’s were interviewing a suspect in the death, but now officials say they have found no foul play. Officials state there are no injuries to the body to indicate that she was murdered. The death of the woman is still being […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
Man dead after crashing car into barrier in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was killed after his car crashed into a jersey barrier in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood Saturday. According to Pittsburgh police, units were dispatched to the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Allegheny Avenue just after 9 p.m. for a single car crash. Officials found a...
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
