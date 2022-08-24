ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Kevin Hart
E! News

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain
E! News

Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle

On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip. The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" "What's the worst that could happen?" Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer.
E! News

Kris Jenner Denies Scott Disick Has Been "Excommunicated" by Kardashian Family

Watch: How Scott Disick REALLY Feels After Kourtney & Travis' Wedding. The queen hath spoken: Lord Scott Disick shalt always remain part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In a rare social media comment, momager Kris Jenner responded to a recent Page Six report that quoted a source close to Kourtney Kardashian's ex as saying the Talentless founder has been "kind of excommunicated" by the family "because the priority" is her new husband, Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Joe E. Tata’s “Devastated” Daughter Kelly Recalls His Final Moments Amid Alzheimer’s Battle

Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85. Joe E. Tata's daughter is mourning the loss of her father. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star—who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series—passed away at the age of 85 on Aug. 24. Prior to his death, his daughter Kelly Katherine Tata had started a GoFundMe to ask for financial support to care for her father, who she said was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jennifer Lopez Proves She "Can't Get Enough" of Ben Affleck by Serenading Him at Wedding

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details. Dear Ben, this song is for you. Jennifer Lopez took to the dance floor during her Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 to serenade husband Ben Affleck with a new song. As seen in a video published by TMZ, the Marry Me actress was joined by a group of backup dancers as she performed to the actor, who sat in a chair a few feet away from his bride.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM," Nessa captioned a sweet Instagram post featuring the three. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

207K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy