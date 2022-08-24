Read full article on original website
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
Abby De La Rosa Has a Hilarious Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Move over Gen Z, it's all about "Gen C" at the moment. After Nick Cannon recently announced he was expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild N' Out star—posted her light-hearted reaction to the news.
Danielle Fishel Confesses to Having a Crush on Rider Strong While Filming Boy Meets World
Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy meets the news of a crush—many, many years later. Danielle Fishel shared a secret she had been holding onto since her days playing Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World. The 41-year-old revealed during the Aug. 24 episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, "I had a crush on Rider [Strong]."
Olivia Munn and Baby Malcolm Surprise John Mulaney on Stage for His 40th Birthday
Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son Malcolm Hiệp gave his father the ultimate 40th birthday gift by crashing the comedian's recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. "Malcolm surprised John on stage last night to sing...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"
Watch: "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win. Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week. The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.
Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle
On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Denies Hiring Bots to "Attack" Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax
Watch: Bravo Condemns Hateful Comments About Garcelle Beauvais' Son. Erika Jayne is clearing a few things up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to clarify that she had indeed offered to meet with Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax to apologize for drunkenly cursing at him—the moment just didn't make it into the show.
Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution Proves She’s Always Been a Risk-Taker
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. Nicki Minaj's fashion evolution deserves a moment 4 life. The award-winning rapper has always worn designs that are so unbelievably bold, it's hard to imagine how she even dreamed them up. Case in point? For the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards,...
Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip. The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.
Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" "What's the worst that could happen?" Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer.
Gabrielle Union Pitches Bring It On Sequel on Movie's 22nd Anniversary
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Get your spirit fingers ready, because Gabrielle Union has a Bring It On sequel idea so fine that it might blow your mind. On Aug. 25, the actress shared a Twitter post touting the cult cheerleading comedy film's 22nd...
Julia Fox Assures Her Son Isn't in a "Labor Camp" After Sharing Her Thoughts on Kids Needing Life Skills
Watch: Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors. Julia Fox's recent parenting advice isn't cutting it with some people. In the one-minute clip TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress shared that her 19-month-old son Valentino, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, "doesn't care for his toys" but is rather "more interested" in what adults are doing.
Leyna and Ethan’s Wedding is in Limbo on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
Leyna and Ethan are at a standstill. Right now, their wedding has been postponed. Although they're saying it's because of the cat, we're not so sure.
Kris Jenner Denies Scott Disick Has Been "Excommunicated" by Kardashian Family
Watch: How Scott Disick REALLY Feels After Kourtney & Travis' Wedding. The queen hath spoken: Lord Scott Disick shalt always remain part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In a rare social media comment, momager Kris Jenner responded to a recent Page Six report that quoted a source close to Kourtney Kardashian's ex as saying the Talentless founder has been "kind of excommunicated" by the family "because the priority" is her new husband, Travis Barker.
Joe E. Tata’s “Devastated” Daughter Kelly Recalls His Final Moments Amid Alzheimer’s Battle
Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85. Joe E. Tata's daughter is mourning the loss of her father. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star—who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series—passed away at the age of 85 on Aug. 24. Prior to his death, his daughter Kelly Katherine Tata had started a GoFundMe to ask for financial support to care for her father, who she said was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.
Jennifer Lopez Proves She "Can't Get Enough" of Ben Affleck by Serenading Him at Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details. Dear Ben, this song is for you. Jennifer Lopez took to the dance floor during her Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 to serenade husband Ben Affleck with a new song. As seen in a video published by TMZ, the Marry Me actress was joined by a group of backup dancers as she performed to the actor, who sat in a chair a few feet away from his bride.
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM," Nessa captioned a sweet Instagram post featuring the three. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."
