What just happened? We know that the launch of the first RTX 4000 cards, or card, is likely less than two months away. There have been plenty of rumors and speculation about some of Lovelace's high-end GPUs, but are they actually in production? According to leaked documents, at least one of Nvidia's next-gen lineup is being manufactured. Interestingly, it's the RTX 4090, which was previously rumored to be the first in the series to arrive, and possibly the only one landing this year.

