Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Microsoft won't follow Sony in raising the price of its consoles -- for now
Recap: Sony's surprise decision to increase the price of the PlayStation 5 outside of the US has raised questions about whether rival Microsoft will take the same action with its Xbox Series X/S machines. The good news is that the Redmond firm isn't planning on any price hikes—for the time being.
Ryzen 5 7600X engineering samples appear on a Chinese flea market
Something to look forward to: With the reveal and launch of AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series of processors drawing closer, engineering samples of the processors have begun to reach partners and manufacturers. However, some of these samples have reached a different location... a Chinese flea market. As AMD prepares the...
Spider-Man Remastered CPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. We're back with another big Spider-Man Remastered benchmark, this time focusing on CPU performance. Last week we threw 43 GPUs at the game to see which models performed the best in their respective price ranges, but noted at the time that CPU performance also appeared to be a real concern for this game, with very high utilization seen with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.
Airbus' solar-powered drone crashes hours before breaking flight endurance record
In brief: Multinational aerospace company Airbus is always seeking to push the boundaries of what's possible in the aircraft industry for civilian and military purposes. And the company nearly achieved that feat recently with the "Zephyr," a high-altitude drone that almost broke the world-record for longest uninterrupted flight time for an aircraft. Unfortunately, 'almost' is the key word here.
Valve's marketing booklet confirms a Steam Deck 2 is inevitable
Forward-looking: Speculation over a successor to the Steam Deck has circulated ever since Valve launched its handheld PC. The company gave the strongest confirmation yet this week that it plans to follow up its portable hardware, but without saying when. On Thursday, Valve released a booklet about the Steam Deck...
There is TSMC and there's everybody else, can Samsung or Intel catch up?
There is only one company operating at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and that is TSMC. Many will read that and think "Of course, that's obvious," but we mean that in a very specific way (many more will read that and then go back to swiping videos on TikTok, so thank you for sticking around...).
Hassan Nawaz
That's silly. Someone non-technical came up with this plan. As a Pakistani I could understand this awkward situation this new government is a very bad one the whole gaming industry of Pakistan is...
Corsair reveals 45-inch OLED gaming monitor that can bend from flat to curved
What just happened? If you can't decide between buying a flat gaming monitor or one with a curve, Corsair has the answer: the Xeneon Flex, the world's first 45-inch OLED display that can be bent by hand from completely flat to an 800R curve. Corsair's Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 joins the...
Ubisoft reveals Skull & Bones PC system requirements and features, including XeSS, DLSS, and FSR
Something to look forward to: After almost a decade of development, Ubisoft's Skull & Bones hit a significant milestone indicating an imminent release – unveiling the PC system requirements. When it launches this November, it may be the first game to include Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS.
Apple iPhones make up half of all premium smartphones sold in China
In context: Apple has found more success in China than most US firms, especially in the high-end smartphone segment where Cupertino takes almost half of all sales in the country. Having such a large slice of the world's biggest phone market has long been cited as why Apple often kotows to China's authoritarian government.
HyperX Armada gaming displays come with a desk mount and monitor arm out of the box
In brief: HyperX, HP's gaming-focused division, is entering the gaming monitor market with the launch of two mid-tier IPS models under the new Armada brand. The Armada 25 features a 24.5-inch FHD 240Hz panel and costs $449.99, while the $499.99 Armada 27 is equipped with a 27-inch QHD 165Hz display. Both models are expected to go on sale next month.
VESA's new ClearMR standard grades display motion clarity and might replace monitor response time specs
In context: Most of the time, monitor manufacturers advertise pixel response time values that are downright useless and misleading. The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) hopes to help consumers make better on-the-fly buying decisions with its new ClearMR certification program. However, you should still do proper research and read independent reviews before buying any display.
Intel wants to achieve 1 trillion transistors on a package by 2030 using chiplets
The big picture: This week at the annual Hot Chips event, an enthusiastic Pat Gelsinger talked about the next chapter of microarchitecture design at Intel. It's all about Foveros, a 3D packaging technology that will give Intel quicker feet in an ever more challenging semiconductor landscape. Intel's 13th-gen Core processors...
Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices outside the US
What just happened? Price increases for materials and components, not to mention distribution, have hit the tech supply chain harder than two years of lockdowns and pent-up demand. Like many other companies, Sony is now passing the additional costs down to consumers as it scrambles to maintain its profitability targets.
Asus launches 42-inch and 48-inch OLED gaming monitors with 138 Hz refresh rates
What just happened? Asus has added to the increasing number of OLED gaming monitors on the market by releasing 42-inch and 48-inch models, both of which offer 138 Hz refresh rates (when overclocked) and 0.1ms response times. They also feature HDMI 2.1 ports for getting the most out of your PS5/XBSX console. As you can imagine, these big boys have price tags to match their specs.
Nvidia RTX 4090 leaks suggest the card is now in production, will be first Lovelace GPU to arrive
What just happened? We know that the launch of the first RTX 4000 cards, or card, is likely less than two months away. There have been plenty of rumors and speculation about some of Lovelace's high-end GPUs, but are they actually in production? According to leaked documents, at least one of Nvidia's next-gen lineup is being manufactured. Interestingly, it's the RTX 4090, which was previously rumored to be the first in the series to arrive, and possibly the only one landing this year.
Latest RTX 4080 spec revision adds faster memory and a higher TBP
Rumor mill: We've been hearing a lot of rumors about Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4000 series, though most of them seem to revolve around the RTX 4070, its Ti variant, and the RTX 4090. The latest claim to come from a regular leaker involves the high-end-but-not-quite-flagship RTX 4080, which sounds like it will be an absolute beast of a card.
Caviar reveals meteorite-infused Galaxy Z Fold 4 line priced up to $11,500
WTF?! Russian luxury customization company Caviar is known for taking already pricey items, usually phones, and making them even more expensive by adding exotic materials. The latest device to get this treatment is the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is available in four variants priced as high as $11,500. The...
10 out of 15 major wireless carriers disclosed their practices for collecting and storing user geolocation data
Bottom line: Last month, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel contacted 15 of the top mobile providers to ask specific questions about how their company handled data retention, privacy, and security. She took the inquiry one step further last Thursday and made the carrier responses available to the general public. The responses indicate that 10 out of 15 carriers employed data-related practices that collected and stored geolocation data, often without the user's knowledge and with no ability to opt-out of it.
