Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
Idris Elba Reveals Fallout With Daughter Over ‘The Beast’ Casting
Idris Elba revealed his latest movie, The Beast, caused a riff between him and his daughter: a three-week riff, to be exact. During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Thursday (August 11), Elba discussed his new movie’s father-daughter dynamic. As he detailed the film, the actor disclosed that his daughter, Isan, auditioned for a role as one of his daughters. However, “due to the lack of chemistry” between them, she wasn’t cast. More from VIBE.comIdris Elba Reveals How He Landed On Jay-Z's 'American Gangster' AlbumIdris Elba's 'Bang!' Is Heading To NetflixIdris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Have Launched A Beauty And...
What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Actor Anne Heche ejoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at her net worth and her entertainment career.
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’
Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’
Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
Ice Cube Felt Chris Tucker Would Be Outgrowing His Fans by Not Returning to the ‘Friday’ Films
Ice Cube once shared how he wanted Chris Tucker to return to the ‘Friday’ franchise so he wouldn’t ‘outgrow’ fans of the movies.
Willow Smith Isn’t Fazed by Her Father’s Five Finger Scandal, Says Will Is “Human” & She Has Her Own “Internal Demons”
Willow Smith defends her father and calls his Oscar's slap an act of "humanness". She says that she is battling her own "internal demons".
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Clint Eastwood Turned Down Gregory Peck Movie Role for a Script ‘That Had at Least Some Merit’
Actor Clint Eastwood turned down a big movie role that went to Gregory Peck to star in a smaller movie 'that had at least some merit.'
Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie
Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
After Getting Accused Of Secretly Hating Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Shares The Truth About Their Real Relationship
The Rock played into the conspiracy theory of secretly hating Kevin Hart, but now has a candid response.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
