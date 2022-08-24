ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
Vibe

Idris Elba Reveals Fallout With Daughter Over ‘The Beast’ Casting

Idris Elba revealed his latest movie, The Beast, caused a riff between him and his daughter: a three-week riff, to be exact.   During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Thursday (August 11), Elba discussed his new movie’s father-daughter dynamic. As he detailed the film, the actor disclosed that his daughter, Isan, auditioned for a role as one of his daughters. However, “due to the lack of chemistry” between them, she wasn’t cast. More from VIBE.comIdris Elba Reveals How He Landed On Jay-Z's 'American Gangster' AlbumIdris Elba's 'Bang!' Is Heading To NetflixIdris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Have Launched A Beauty And...
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
Variety

Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’

Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
E! News

E! News

