Minneapolis, MN

Derek Chauvin moved from state prison to federal facility

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Derek Chauvin transferred from state prison to federal facility

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd is now in federal custody.

U.S. Marshals took Derek Chauvin from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday morning.

They transported him to an unknown federal prison. The move is part of a plea deal for federal civil rights violations, as federal facilities are seen as a safer place for the former officer to be.

Chauvin will serve the remainder of his state murder sentence at the same time as his 21-year federal sentence.

Child of God
3d ago

The Main thing he is off the streets he will never make a good cop look bad again and he will never violate no American citizens rights again Thank you Jesus for serving justice on this evil spirit more bad cops is gonna get what he got and to all those that's commenting on this man's actions condoning evil just remember this to you it's not wrong until something like this happens to you or your family members and you will get a Chance to see what being hurt feels like The Almighty Jehovah sits High and looks down low on every human being on this earth and Only The Most High can protect you from the evil spirits that roam this earth so be very careful of the the hatred you allow to come from your mouth there is life and death in the power of the tongue Repent of your sins for the Kingdom of Heaven is at Hand 😇😇😇🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😇😇

Peaceful Waters
3d ago

Glad he's locked up! Yes, Floyd wasn't a model citizen but Chauvin had NO right to put his knee on his neck: PERIOD!

yesterday
3d ago

I bet when he go into those cells and hear the Guards locked them doors behind him, i bet that's a terrible feeling. good enough for him,😄😄😄 he should have been a good cop not a bad one... hopefully when he tries sleep at night, George haunts him

