Derek Chauvin moved from state prison to federal facility

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd is now in federal custody.

U.S. Marshals took Derek Chauvin from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday morning.

They transported him to an unknown federal prison. The move is part of a plea deal for federal civil rights violations, as federal facilities are seen as a safer place for the former officer to be.

Chauvin will serve the remainder of his state murder sentence at the same time as his 21-year federal sentence.