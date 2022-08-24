ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Father of Current UGA Assistant Coach Named Honorary Captain

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWrZ6_0hU5XaEP00

The honorary captains for the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game have been announced.

With a little less than two weeks away from kickoff, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has announced the honorary captains for both the University of Georgia and Oregon via social media.

The two programs will meet for the first time in college football history on September 3rd in a 3:30 PM (EST) kickoff in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keeping with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game tradition, two former players/alumni of each school will be an "honorary captain." Willie McClendon will represent the University of Georgia, while Marcus Mariota will represent the Oregon Ducks.

"Willie McClendon, who played under former head coach Vince Dooley from 1976-78. In 1977, in the only previous meeting between Oregon and Georgia, he scored the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter to help lead the Bulldogs to a 27-16 victory. After rushing for 1,312 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns during his junior season, McClendon was named SEC Player of the Year in 1978. He was then drafted in the third round of the NFL draft in 1979 by the Chicago Bears. After his four year playing career, McClendon went on to serve as an assistant on the Georgia coaching staff from 1989 through the 1993 season."

"Serving as the honorary captain for the Oregon Ducks will be Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who played in Eugene from 2011-14. The most decorated player in Oregon history, Mariota earned unanimous All-America and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and was named the winner of the 2014 Heisman Trophy. Mariota finished his career as the Pac-12’s career total touchdowns leader (135) and holds the career records for passing yards (10,081) and career passing touchdowns (105) at Oregon. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, and spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. After a recent two-year stretch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota signed a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason."

McClendon is the father to current Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, who returned to Athens this offseason for his second stint on staff. After serving as the running backs and wide receivers coach in his time under then-head coach Mark Richt, McClendon spent three seasons at South Carolina under then-head coach Will Muschamp before coaching the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Oregon under then-head coach Mario Cristobal.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Mcclendon
Person
Bryan Mcclendon
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Vince Dooley
Person
Mark Richt
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Will Muschamp
Vicksburg Post

Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands

A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
VICKSBURG, MS
The Spun

How Much Nebraska Would Owe Scott Frost If School Fires Him

After Saturday's crushing three-point loss to double-digit underdog Northwestern, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is in some hot water. The Cornhuskers leader, who's failed to lead his team to a winning season through four years in Lincoln, could very likely get the boot if he's unable to turn things around after this heartbreaking start.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#College Football#American Football#Chick#Kickoff Game#The University Of Georgia#The Mercedes Benz Stadium#The Oregon Ducks#Bulldogs#Sec
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit makes bold Nebraska prediction on College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit is excited for college football. Perhaps too excited. Nebraska takes on Northwestern today at 12:30 pm EST in Ireland. Prior to the game on College GameDay, Herbstreit named Nebraska as his pick to win the B1G West over Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa. Herbstreit said he feels there is...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy