Teacher's have always taught children critical thinking. Mine did! In everything from home economics and shop, to math, geography, english, science, and history! 'Teacher's' today need to leave alternative and alphabet life styles to the PARENTS to teach their own children. Further, CHILDREN need to learn LIFE skills, NOT SEX skills. Let them be CHILDREN! Adulthood, with all it's complications, will come soon enough! Let them decide then, on their own, what they want to do with their lives. When their minds are mature enough to make those most personal and private decisions.
Sexual preference and politics do not belong in childrens classrooms, what is wrong with these people!!
Good! I'm glad she resigned! There is no room for teaching that trash to kids as part of their curriculum! When do these liberal freaks get the message? Thus is not acceptable?
