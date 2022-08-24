ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truitt proposes using COVID funds to help some NC principals facing $7,200 to $18,000 pay cuts

By Emily Walkenhorst, WRAL education reporter
 4 days ago
FOX8 News

Plan in place to stop some NC principals from getting pay cuts based on student achievement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s schools chief unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said about $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for education would be […]
