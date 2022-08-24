Truitt proposes using COVID funds to help some NC principals facing $7,200 to $18,000 pay cuts

Read full article on original website
Plan in place to stop some NC principals from getting pay cuts based on student achievement
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s schools chief unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said about $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for education would be […]
In Leandro education case, a question lingers: Who has final say on funds and fixes?
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments this week on how the state can comply with an 18-year-old high court order in a high-profile public education adequacy lawsuit. The case — known as “Leandro,” after one of the original plaintiffs — has volleyed about the...
What to know about North Carolina’s School Bus Stop law
More than 3,000 drivers pass stopped school buses in North Carolina every day — that’s according to a study by the state Department of Public Instruction. That’s why it’s important to know the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for a school bus.
Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions after a federal judge allowed a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling earlier this month — the latest...
North Carolina taxpayers to subsidize biotech company expansion with $2M in incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global biotech company ABEC, Inc. by more than $2 million as part of an economic development deal touted by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Cooper announced Tuesday North Carolina will funnel $2,008,000 to ABEC, Inc. over the next dozen...
Finding trust and confidence in North Carolina's election process
Partisan fighting and a lack of trust in politics and our electoral process are common themes these days, but they're prompting action in North Carolina. This fall, Republicans and Democrats are coming together in North Carolina for a “Trusted Elections Tour,” a bipartisan effort to promote confidence in the voting process among the state’s residents.
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
New to voting in NC? Have questions about how to vote in NC? Here’s a guide to help.
Figuring out where and when to vote in North Carolina can feel complicated. Here’s a step-by-step guide to review and share.
North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
NC’s Mark Robinson backs off his call to stop teaching science in elementary school
In Durham, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson appeared to take a step back from his position in his upcoming book on eliminating science and history curricula in elementary schools.
Request for stricter rules on N.C. election observers struck down
N.C. Rules Review Commission strikes down tighter rules for election observers for upcoming general election. NCSBE received a series of complaints from county boards of elections around the state following May’s primary about the behavior at polling places. The RRC said they voted against implementing the temporary rule because...
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized...
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3 and 15, for six months after she lost her housing in 2019 when one of her employers began paying her minimum wage for eight hours even when she worked a 16-hour double shift.
Beasley, Manning ‘strongly condemn’ North Carolina Democrats’ Israel/Palestine resolution
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is one place that some prominent Democrats in North Carolina didn’t want to go politically – Israel – yet some members of their party have dragged them there anyway, a conundrum Republicans are happy to point out. Jewish organizations are suggesting that Democrats in the state were ignoring their interests […]
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA Administrator...
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
North Carolina's winning Congressional candidates spent $22.9 million in weeks before primary
(The Center Square) — The winning candidates in North Carolina’s primaries raised $30.8 million and spent $22.9 million during the weeks leading up to the May 17 contests, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on June 30. The June report showed the winning candidates in...
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
