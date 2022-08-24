Read full article on original website
WOWT
Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
doniphanherald.com
Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha
OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
WOWT
Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
iheart.com
Weekend Restriction On W. Dodge Expressway
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, beginning Saturday, August 27th, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the I-680 ramp to westbound lower West Dodge Road in west Omaha will be closed. NDOT says the closure is necessary for a contractor to do bridge deck resurfacing. The I-680...
News Channel Nebraska
Surprise truck inspections held in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County today. NSP said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team did 47 vehicle inspections and the troopers gave a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Omaha
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa
ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
WOWT
Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
KETV.com
Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
WOWT
Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
WOWT
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon...
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
WOWT
Habitat for Humanity works with businesses to help families become new homeowners
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to find a home in this tight real estate market is tough, it’s even harder if you don’t qualify to buy your own home. Habitat for Humanity Omaha is working to get more mortgages ready for families. The nonprofit is teaming up with area businesses to help working families own instead of rent a place to live.
WOWT
Omaha online & phone crime reporting
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South vs Lincoln Southeast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Elkhorn South...
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
