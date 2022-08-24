ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Students move in to University of Southern Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Students at the University of Southern Maine are spending their first night on campus Friday night. The school welcomed students Friday to their Gorham campus. One student from Salem, New Hampshire says she never thought she'd get to have this experience. "I finally found out that I...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
MAINE STATE
WGME

UNE welcomes largest ever incoming class

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of New England is welcoming its largest ever incoming class this fall. Friday, the school hosted a special early move-in day for first-generation college students. The university's president says more than 30 percent of the university's students are first generation, meaning their parents didn't go...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Government
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
WGME

South Portland is fed up with birds pooping in popular park

SOUTH PORTLAND (BDN) -- Ducks and geese may soon find South Portland a less hospitable place to poop. Mill Creek Park is home to about 200 mallard ducks and Canada geese, each of which leaves 2 pounds of droppings around its 10 acres every day, according to the Portland Press Herald.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Recovery community holds softball tournament to promote organization

WESTBROOK (WGME) - Recover Together is a loose organization of those in substance use recovery across Maine. They're aiming to become something more. The group held a softball tournament Saturday as a larger scale community outing. The 3,000 members all help others in recovery. Including paying bills, Naloxone training and...
WESTBROOK, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Old Schools#Property Taxes
WGME

Construction delays on Free Street are hurting Portland businesses

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are expected to be back on Free Street in Portland on Friday after weeks of delays. The work at Congress Square has been stalled and it's costing businesses in the area. This is the third consecutive summer that business owners on Free Street have had to...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

Portland (WGME) -- 300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) -- A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA's South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of what is...
LEWISTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
WGME

Two-year-old in Auburn drowns in swimming pool

Auburn (WGME) -- Police in Auburn are investigating a child drowning. The Auburn Police and fire departments were called to a home at Dillingham Hill Road for a report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in the family's swimming pool. Responding officers started emergency life-saving efforts and paramedics...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Strong storms topple trees, create flooding in greater Portland area

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Strong thunderstorms knocked down trees and caused flash flooding in the greater Portland area Friday. One tree landed on a car near the intersection of Walnut Street and Montreal Street in Portland. Water flooded Forest Avenue, with the water rising to levels almost above the tires of...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Viewer video: Mink catches lobster in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A teen from Gardiner caught a unique sight Friday. Thirteen-year-old Chase McGrane was walking with his mom, Melinda Kennison, near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, when they saw a mink catch a lobster. McGrane took a video of the animals and was excited to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest

PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
KITTERY, ME
WGME

Wells works on permanent solution to sewer line breaks

WELLS (WGME) -- Crews are replacing a sewage pipe in Wells that runs right through the harbor, from Drakes Island to the Eastern Shore. There have been five sewage line breaks in the past month and two of them were from boat strikes. That's because the old pipe would often...
WELLS, ME
WGME

Tenant in Norway apartment fire charged with Arson

NORWAY (WGME) - Several people are without a home after a fire torched an apartment building in Norway on Saturday. Nearly 24 hours after a fire destroyed an apartment building on Deering Street, a smoke detector in the basement is still sounding off. “That all was just a blaze when...
NORWAY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy