Great Falls, MT

montanarightnow.com

National FFA Secretary, Jackson Sylvester talking to Simms students Tuesday

SIMMS, Mont. - National FFA Secretary, Jackson Sylvester, will be in Simms Tuesday, Aug. 30 to talk to students. Sylvester, an agriculture major from Delaware, was selected to be one of six student members to represent the organization as a national FFA officer. Simms FFA is hosting an all-school assembly...
SIMMS, MT
montanarightnow.com

City sees improvements to parks and facilities

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls is seeing many improvements to it's parks and facilities thanks to the Parks and Rec Department and the adoption of Park District No. 1. In 2016, the Park and Recreation Department had a master plan that showed over $12 million worth...
GREAT FALLS, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Education
Great Falls, MT
Education
K96 FM

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties

Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
MONTANA STATE
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic

Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
GREAT FALLS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana

Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
MONTANA STATE
#First Day Of School#Mom And Dad#K12
Education
Education
montanarightnow.com

Rustlers Roundup a Late Win against the Knights to Start '22 Season

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You couldn't have asked for better conditions for the first high school game of the season at Memorial Stadium Friday night. And you definitely couldn't have asked for a better game than what we witnessed, as the Hellgate Knights took on the CMR Rustlers!. Each quarter...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT

