National FFA Secretary, Jackson Sylvester talking to Simms students Tuesday
SIMMS, Mont. - National FFA Secretary, Jackson Sylvester, will be in Simms Tuesday, Aug. 30 to talk to students. Sylvester, an agriculture major from Delaware, was selected to be one of six student members to represent the organization as a national FFA officer. Simms FFA is hosting an all-school assembly...
Presentation teaching visitors more about the springs at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Visitors at Giant Springs State Park on Sept. 1 can learn more about the unique water feature and more about the springs. From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, John LaFave, a research hydrogeologist with the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, will be discussing the unique geologic setting and hydrology of Giant Springs.
Kids delighted by big trucks of all types
The family-friendly event gave kids the opportunity to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them
City sees improvements to parks and facilities
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls is seeing many improvements to it's parks and facilities thanks to the Parks and Rec Department and the adoption of Park District No. 1. In 2016, the Park and Recreation Department had a master plan that showed over $12 million worth...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties
Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic
Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana
Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
Fire reported to be burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch
HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch. Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres. Multiple resources from different...
Stepping Up: Expectations Always High for Fort Benton Football
Fort Benton, Mont. - I’m back on the road today just up north of Great Falls to Longhorn country. Beautiful Fort Benton. Here’s your "3 & Out" for the Longhorns of Fort Benton. Number 1: It All Starts Up Front. The Longhorns took a huge hit to their...
City approves $1.2M for apartment building upgrades
Daniel‘s project is to renovate and rehabilitate the former Cambridge Court assisted living center at 1109 6th Avenue North
Great Falls police respond to report of man firing shots at a car on 12th St. N
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man in Great Falls is facing charges for firing at a car in town. Court documents say that on Aug. 25 around 3:59 pm, a report was made of a man who had shot at the caller on 12th St. N. The caller reported to...
'A huge win for our program': Great Falls High rallies past Helena in season-opening thriller
HELENA — Friday's season opening game between Helena and Great Falls High had a little bit of everything. In a five minute span in the third quarter, there were three non-offensive touchdowns including two kickoff returns of 80 yards or more by each team. There was even a sprinkler...
Rustlers Roundup a Late Win against the Knights to Start '22 Season
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You couldn't have asked for better conditions for the first high school game of the season at Memorial Stadium Friday night. And you definitely couldn't have asked for a better game than what we witnessed, as the Hellgate Knights took on the CMR Rustlers!. Each quarter...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and Change
As with the Salvation Army thrift shops, changes are occurring at a hastened pace in response to challenging business metrics including repercussions from COVID-19 and inflation.
Two people extracted from rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people had to be extracted from a rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls. Great Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Hirose tells KFBB the accident happened just before 8:00 am Wednesday. A truck reportedly drove off the landscape between Hardee's and First...
$100,000 bail set for man charged with stealing car, fleeing from police
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a man who was recently charged for stealing a car and fleeing from law enforcement several times in his fifth active case. On July 17, a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her 2002 Ford Mustang...
