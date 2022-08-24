ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Gary New Duluth To Host Day Of Family Fun And Car Show

DULUTH, Minn. — There is another great option for kids and families Saturday. It’s the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show. It’s all happening at the Gary New Duluth Rec. Center. There will be plenty of carnival games, entertainment, food trucks, and police dogs showing what...
DULUTH, MN
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tribute Fest Helps Raise Money For Local Veterans

DULUTH, Minn.– The sound of live music filled the air at Bayfront for this years Tribute Fest send off. The two day concert brought out veterans and community members. Coming out to enjoy a festival that helps raise money for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Veterans say they were...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin

You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
ASHLAND, WI
perfectduluthday.com

Duluth Superior Pride Drag Show 2022

Big hair and fantastic frocks dominate the stage at the Flame Nightclub in Superior as this edition of the monthly drag show is held as part of the weekend’s Pride festivities. The 35th annual Duluth Superior Pride celebration runs Sept. 1-4.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Community Construction Program Holds Second Open House

DULUTH, Minn.– The Community Construction Program held their second open house Thursday, over in West Duluth. A partnership between the Housing Redevelopment Authority in Duluth, and Community Action Duluth, launched the Community Construction Program back in 2019. This program focuses on giving those who are disadvantaged, a job turning houses that need substantial work into affordable housing within the community.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lakehead Harvest Reunion Underway in Esko

ESKO, Minn. – The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Reunion kicked off Friday in Esko. It runs through Sunday with a wide variety of activities. It’s a celebration of farm life and harvesting locally. Photojournalist Adam Jagunich traveled to the opening day and shows us more. More on the...
ESKO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Dragon Boat Fest Makes It’s Comeback

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The 18th annual Dragon Boat Festival kicked off over on Barkers Island in Superior Friday. The crowds were trickling in to celebrate the festivals first comeback, since the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled it the last two years. Activities this afternoon included food trucks and the beer garden, followed by an opening ceremony.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022

The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities

If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show

How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Groundbreaking for Lincoln Park Improvements

DULUTH, Minn. – After months of planning, work is underway on making improvements to Duluth’s Lincoln Park to make it more accessible and functional. Project goals include renovating the historic stone pavilion, moving the playground to the picnic pavilion, increase parking on the lower level, and add new sports courts and nature areas on the upper terrace.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers

The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Rowboat Crash at Festival Shocks The Crowd: No One Injured

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A wave of shock hit the Dragon Boat Festival Saturday after two rowboats crashed into each other. One of the races was coming to an end, When a rowboat was seen veering off out of its lane and crashing into another row boat. Ultimately tipping it on its side and sending the people into the water.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball

This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
EVELETH, MN
FOX 21 Online

WI Cabinet Member Talks About Expanding Childcare Options With State Dollars

SUPERIOR, Wis. The city of Superior welcomed a Wisconsin state cabinet member to talk about paving the way for more affordable childcare. The Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson met with city leaders to talk about a recent grant Superior received from a program called “Project Growth.”
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals

This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
DULUTH, MN

