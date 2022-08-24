Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Gary New Duluth To Host Day Of Family Fun And Car Show
DULUTH, Minn. — There is another great option for kids and families Saturday. It’s the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show. It’s all happening at the Gary New Duluth Rec. Center. There will be plenty of carnival games, entertainment, food trucks, and police dogs showing what...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
FOX 21 Online
Tribute Fest Helps Raise Money For Local Veterans
DULUTH, Minn.– The sound of live music filled the air at Bayfront for this years Tribute Fest send off. The two day concert brought out veterans and community members. Coming out to enjoy a festival that helps raise money for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Veterans say they were...
Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin
You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth Superior Pride Drag Show 2022
Big hair and fantastic frocks dominate the stage at the Flame Nightclub in Superior as this edition of the monthly drag show is held as part of the weekend’s Pride festivities. The 35th annual Duluth Superior Pride celebration runs Sept. 1-4.
FOX 21 Online
Community Construction Program Holds Second Open House
DULUTH, Minn.– The Community Construction Program held their second open house Thursday, over in West Duluth. A partnership between the Housing Redevelopment Authority in Duluth, and Community Action Duluth, launched the Community Construction Program back in 2019. This program focuses on giving those who are disadvantaged, a job turning houses that need substantial work into affordable housing within the community.
FOX 21 Online
Lakehead Harvest Reunion Underway in Esko
ESKO, Minn. – The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Reunion kicked off Friday in Esko. It runs through Sunday with a wide variety of activities. It’s a celebration of farm life and harvesting locally. Photojournalist Adam Jagunich traveled to the opening day and shows us more. More on the...
FOX 21 Online
Dragon Boat Fest Makes It’s Comeback
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The 18th annual Dragon Boat Festival kicked off over on Barkers Island in Superior Friday. The crowds were trickling in to celebrate the festivals first comeback, since the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled it the last two years. Activities this afternoon included food trucks and the beer garden, followed by an opening ceremony.
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
cbs3duluth.com
FOUND SAFE: Cloquet Police seeking public help in locating a 15-year-old missing runaway
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The Cloquet Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating missing 15-year-old boy Tyler Stevens. Officials said Stevens ran away from where he was staying in Cloquet, and his location is currently unknown. While he is not believed to be in any immediate danger,...
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show
How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
FOX 21 Online
Groundbreaking for Lincoln Park Improvements
DULUTH, Minn. – After months of planning, work is underway on making improvements to Duluth’s Lincoln Park to make it more accessible and functional. Project goals include renovating the historic stone pavilion, moving the playground to the picnic pavilion, increase parking on the lower level, and add new sports courts and nature areas on the upper terrace.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
FOX 21 Online
The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival Staff Setup for This Weekend’s Race at Barker’s Island
BARKER’S ISLAND, Wisc.–The long oar-driven boats will be racing this weekend in the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival and setup preparations are well underway at Barker’s Island. The festival is the largest charitable fundraising even the city of Superior has to offer This weekend’s event resurfaced after...
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
FOX 21 Online
Rowboat Crash at Festival Shocks The Crowd: No One Injured
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A wave of shock hit the Dragon Boat Festival Saturday after two rowboats crashed into each other. One of the races was coming to an end, When a rowboat was seen veering off out of its lane and crashing into another row boat. Ultimately tipping it on its side and sending the people into the water.
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
FOX 21 Online
WI Cabinet Member Talks About Expanding Childcare Options With State Dollars
SUPERIOR, Wis. The city of Superior welcomed a Wisconsin state cabinet member to talk about paving the way for more affordable childcare. The Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson met with city leaders to talk about a recent grant Superior received from a program called “Project Growth.”
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
