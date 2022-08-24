ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

The Post and Courier

Richland Two backtracks on threat of not feeding students with meal debt

COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members are considering new ideas after getting an earful from Columbia-area parents over rules when students owe more than $10 for school breakfasts and lunches. The board and superintendent of the 28,000-student school district brainstormed solutions in a special meeting Aug....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Lexington, SC
Education
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
msn.com

City of Columbia needs your help with improvements

The City of Columbia is preparing for its pedestrian and biker survey to calculate priority areas in the city that improvement. The department of planning with the City is examining 30 areas in the city. This will help evaluate where the city needs to make improvements for residents who walk...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Richland Two holds meeting on school lunches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland Two school district is holding a meeting tonight on school lunch policies. This comes after the district issued an apology earlier in the week after parents received a message from the district Monday. Parents expressed concern after a reminder was sent to parents about school...
COLUMBIA, SC
#Resource Allocation#School Systems#K12#Lexington County School
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation

Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district's chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. "Though this is an exciting opportunity...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia's pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
msn.com

Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed

It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for 'fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.' Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special "Friends and Family" event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Threatening voters is a felony. Threatening election workers should be too.

Richland County's elections office has been a mess since local legislators combined it with the voter registration commission and replaced the veteran director with a new one who wasn't up to the job. There has followed in the decade since a string of competent and incompetent directors, all of whom either flamed out or fled after coming to understand the nature of either the board that oversees the office, the state legislators who select the board or both.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it's a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city's homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
COLUMBIA, SC

