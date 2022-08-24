ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Police investigate deadly shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating how a man who was just sitting inside a Humboldt Park restaurant eating dinner ended up shot to death. They believe he was not the intended target of the shooting. Officers said that man was just sitting inside the Curramba Restaurant off Division Friday night when a shooter fired through the window, but they have not said who that shooter was trying to hit. The victim, who was shot in the neck was not the target. Neither was a 40-year-old woman who was also inside. She suffered a graze wound to the finger. Investigators believe those bullets came from a car that pulled up to the restaurant around 9:45 p.m. The car sped away, and police later arrived. Medics took the 50-year-old injured man to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. No one from the restaurant wanted to speak on camera as all were clearly shaken, however, one worker said their surveillance camera picked up the shooter's vehicle. Police said Saturday they are questioning a person of interest.
Man fatally shot in neck on West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him. The man was transported to […]
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
29-year-old man found shot on porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man is good condition after being shot on a porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the victim was shot in the abdomen. Chicago police say the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions. He...
Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police

Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train. Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St. A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to...
Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police

CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
Man killed, woman wounded after shots fired into restaurant in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is wounded after shots were fired into a restaurant in West Town Friday night. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were inside a restaurant, in the 2700 block of West Division around 9:20 p.m., when they were shot by an unidentified offender who drove past, fired shots, and fled the scene.
Burglary pattern is growing in Lincoln Park and Old Town, Chicago police warn

For the second time this month, Chicago police are warning the public about a rising burglary trend in Old Town and Lincoln Park. The prowler enters apartments through unlocked doors or side windows, takes property, then escapes on foot, said the community alert, issued Friday evening by Area Three Detectives. That’s the same description detectives gave in a warning they issued for the neighborhood on August 11.
Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
3 teens shot near Michele Clark High School in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon just steps from Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, one of the teens was left in critical condition and was fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Monday night.Earlier at the scene, a resident said she watched a fight that preceded the shooting happen right outside her window. We also obtained video of the moment the fight amongst multiple young people got out of control – spilling from the parkway onto the sidewalk before shots were fired...
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
