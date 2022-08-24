CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating how a man who was just sitting inside a Humboldt Park restaurant eating dinner ended up shot to death. They believe he was not the intended target of the shooting. Officers said that man was just sitting inside the Curramba Restaurant off Division Friday night when a shooter fired through the window, but they have not said who that shooter was trying to hit. The victim, who was shot in the neck was not the target. Neither was a 40-year-old woman who was also inside. She suffered a graze wound to the finger. Investigators believe those bullets came from a car that pulled up to the restaurant around 9:45 p.m. The car sped away, and police later arrived. Medics took the 50-year-old injured man to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. No one from the restaurant wanted to speak on camera as all were clearly shaken, however, one worker said their surveillance camera picked up the shooter's vehicle. Police said Saturday they are questioning a person of interest.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO