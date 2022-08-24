Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Times News
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
Stroudsburg Concerts In The Square Finishes 2022 Season
This past Thursday, Stroudsburg residents and visitors alike gathered in the courthouse square to be in attendance at the final concert in the square event of the 2022 season. Watch Video: Stroudsburg Concerts In The Square Finishes 2022 Season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend
JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
Times News
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
thevalleyledger.com
Historic Hotel Bethlehem named best historic hotel in America
Bethlehem, PA (August 26 , 2022) – Thanks to strong community support, Historic Hotel Bethlehem won the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award for the second consecutive year. “We couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate our 100th anniversary,” said hotel Managing Partner Bruce Haines. “We thank each and every person who voted throughout the four-week contest period. We particularly thank our associates for their hard work to provide memorable experiences. The everyday support we receive energizes our team and is a story very few hotels can tell. Retaining our ‘National Championship’ is a testament to our entire community.”
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Lakeside Contemporary in Pocono Pines
This refreshed house right on Lake Naomi is so move-in ready, all you need to pack are your clothes and kitchenware. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Looking for an attractive place to chase your worries away? One that’s...
Times News
You scream, ice cream Tamaqua area dairy bar dishes out frozen relief during record heat
Ecord heat this summer has kept workers busy at one of the most popular frozen treat venues in the region. “We did well, even during COVID, because people could still come here,” said Ann Daukshus Ostergaard, who along with husband Leonard, have operated Heisler’s Cloverleaf Dairy Bar for 40 of its 65 years of existence.
sauconsource.com
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face
“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
sauconsource.com
LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley
If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
Barber Denny Roebuck hangs up clippers after 40+ years cutting hair in Bethlehem
Denny Roebuck has many jobs. Among them: historian, mediator, therapist, storyteller, daytime bartender (his favorite). All of those positions fall under the umbrella term “barber,” which was the job for which he was being paid. But not anymore. The 65-year-old Roebuck cut someone else’s hair for the last...
WOLF
West End Fair Celebrates Its 100th Birthday
GILBERT, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a lot of fun a lot of good people, a lot of people know everybody else, and its just an awful lot of fun” says one vendor. The annual West End Fair in Gilbert is back and better than ever. What began in 1920, has developed over the years and has given residents of the local area a family tradition each summer to come and enjoy.
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
‘Unity in the Community’ event brings people of Poconos together
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos. The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park. More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods. An organizer behind […]
lykensvalley.org
Schuylkill County Garment Industry, 1981
An article from 1981 noted the increase in plants in the Schuylkill County garment industry. The names of the 35 plants in the area were also given. The history of this enterprise needs further research. _______________________________________________. ATLANTIC APPAREL BOASTS 35 MEMBER SHOPS IN SCHUYLKILL. The Atlantic Apparel Contractor’s Association (AACA),...
wlvr.org
Wheels of Time motors back into Macungie this weekend; police to increase patrols
MACUNGIE, Pa. – The Wheels of Time jamboree will be back this weekend in Macungie, bringing about 1,500 classic hot rods and more to Macungie Memorial Park. This year’s features include the former driver of the monster truck Grave Digger and his new truck, as well as TV show-themed cars.
uncoveringpa.com
Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
