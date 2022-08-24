ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access

Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks

Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
JIM THORPE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Palmerton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Carbon County, PA
Carbon County, PA
Lifestyle
thevalleyledger.com

Historic Hotel Bethlehem named best historic hotel in America

Bethlehem, PA (August 26 , 2022) – Thanks to strong community support, Historic Hotel Bethlehem won the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award for the second consecutive year. “We couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate our 100th anniversary,” said hotel Managing Partner Bruce Haines. “We thank each and every person who voted throughout the four-week contest period. We particularly thank our associates for their hard work to provide memorable experiences. The everyday support we receive energizes our team and is a story very few hotels can tell. Retaining our ‘National Championship’ is a testament to our entire community.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Naturalviews#Ski Resort#For All Seasons
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face

“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley

If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WOLF

West End Fair Celebrates Its 100th Birthday

GILBERT, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a lot of fun a lot of good people, a lot of people know everybody else, and its just an awful lot of fun” says one vendor. The annual West End Fair in Gilbert is back and better than ever. What began in 1920, has developed over the years and has given residents of the local area a family tradition each summer to come and enjoy.
GILBERT, PA
WBRE

‘Unity in the Community’ event brings people of Poconos together

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos. The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park. More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods. An organizer behind […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
lykensvalley.org

Schuylkill County Garment Industry, 1981

An article from 1981 noted the increase in plants in the Schuylkill County garment industry. The names of the 35 plants in the area were also given. The history of this enterprise needs further research. _______________________________________________. ATLANTIC APPAREL BOASTS 35 MEMBER SHOPS IN SCHUYLKILL. The Atlantic Apparel Contractor’s Association (AACA),...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit

When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy