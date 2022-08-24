ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
msn.com

San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks

For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

West End Celebration welcomes international artists for the first time

SAND CITY, Calif. — For the first time, Sand City commissioned international artists to collaborate with national and local artists in the industrial West End. A week before the 21st annual West End Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, 14 artists created eight new murals in the neighborhood. Each mural was co-created by two artists.
SAND CITY, CA
Steve Taylor
KION News Channel 5/46

Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bulldog Sports Pub got a new look. Repairs, reconstruction, and COVID-19 closed the pub down for three years. It's different from what regulars might remember. So what's new? A bigger dining area, an extra bar, and an outdoor spot for people who want to eat and drink outside. The building planned to reopen The post Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

American Red Cross seeks more blood donors on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — In January the American Red Cross declared a nationwide blood crisis, its worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit has since recovered, but on the Central Coast, the need is still great. According to the American Red Cross, only 3% of Americans donate blood though...
SALINAS, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Hollister police defend shooting of mountain lion after criticism

Hollister police defend shooting of mountain lion after criticism. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Devin Fehely reports on the Hollister Police Department defending officers after...
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1

WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The Bulldog reopens – finally – as an impressive sports bar space with neighborhood appeal.

Imagine stepping back in time, except that you are also walking into the future. You are back at a British-style pub that was a favorite back when. The bar is in the same place, there are wood accents and the familiar chest-high wall to lean against. Yet the place is bigger, sharing a sleek, modern and industrial vibe, although still recognizably a local pub. And it’s better.
MONTEREY, CA
hoodline.com

Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose

San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In 1979, two newlyweds who had just moved to the U.S. with their military husbands stationed at Fort Ord were murdered 15 days apart.   Uicha Malgieri and Helga DeShon lived across the way from one another.  Uicha, from Korea, lived with her husband at 205 Cosky Drive. Helga, from Germany, lived at 204 Cosky The post 1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA

