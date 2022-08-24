Read full article on original website
Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
lookout.co
Icons of Santa Cruz: From mermaids to otters to VW vans, Life At Sea stickers create a graphic illustration of the California life
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. I really hope no one is paying attention. It’s a lovely Friday afternoon and...
msn.com
San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks
For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
KSBW.com
El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
KSBW.com
West End Celebration welcomes international artists for the first time
SAND CITY, Calif. — For the first time, Sand City commissioned international artists to collaborate with national and local artists in the industrial West End. A week before the 21st annual West End Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, 14 artists created eight new murals in the neighborhood. Each mural was co-created by two artists.
KSBW.com
Mountain lion incident leads to war of words between Hollister police and the Oakland Zoo
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An incident involving a male mountain lion being shot in Hollister has led to a war of words between the Hollister police department and the Oakland zoo. According the Hollister Police Department, a mountain lion was spotted in Hollister early Friday morning at 4:42 a.m. on Diablo Drive.
Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bulldog Sports Pub got a new look. Repairs, reconstruction, and COVID-19 closed the pub down for three years. It's different from what regulars might remember. So what's new? A bigger dining area, an extra bar, and an outdoor spot for people who want to eat and drink outside. The building planned to reopen The post Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
American Red Cross seeks more blood donors on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — In January the American Red Cross declared a nationwide blood crisis, its worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit has since recovered, but on the Central Coast, the need is still great. According to the American Red Cross, only 3% of Americans donate blood though...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hollister police defend shooting of mountain lion after criticism
Hollister police defend shooting of mountain lion after criticism. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Devin Fehely reports on the Hollister Police Department defending officers after...
pajaronian.com
Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1
WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
SPECIAL REPORT: The difference Soledad’s all-inclusive park will make for kids with special needs
The City of Soledad is building a fully inclusive park where children with disabilities can play with other kids without barriers. The post SPECIAL REPORT: The difference Soledad’s all-inclusive park will make for kids with special needs appeared first on KION546.
'Upgraded Santa Barbara' vision for La Bahia luxury hotel, aiming for 2024 opening across from Boardwalk
Ensemble Real Estate Investments exec Michael Moskowitz says his company plans to steer away from heavy-handed Spanish Colonial design on the planned 155-room hotel and attempt to "thread the needle" between modern amenities and honoring the site's history and Santa Cruz's unique character.
montereycountyweekly.com
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In 1979, two newlyweds who had just moved to the U.S. with their military husbands stationed at Fort Ord were murdered 15 days apart. Uicha Malgieri and Helga DeShon lived across the way from one another. Uicha, from Korea, lived with her husband at 205 Cosky Drive. Helga, from Germany, lived at 204 Cosky The post 1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
The weekend-long West End art and music festival is celebrating 21 years in 2022.
The beloved Sand City art and music celebration West End Festival is turning 21 this year, and while its longtime organizer Steve Vagnini guarantees the event remains “family-friendly” through and through, “the festival has certainly matured and evolved over the years,” he says. What began as...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
