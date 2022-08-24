Read full article on original website
KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK
KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orange County rental assistance expands, offers more money
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental assistance program is on the way, and it’s expected to hand out more money to people than any other time during the pandemic. The federally-funded emergency rental assistance had only applied to those who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, even if it was indirectly.
Death investigation underway in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a death at a Davenport neighborhood Saturday. A PCSO spokesperson said deputies were at the scene of the Sunridge Woods community. One death has been confirmed, although it does not appear to be suspicious, according to authorities. The spokesperson said there was no apparent threat […]
fox13news.com
First school food pantry opens in Polk County
POINCIANA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay just set up its first school food pantry in Polk County. It is already in some schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco Counties. The newest pantry is at Marion Creek Middle in Poinciana where 100 percent of the students are on free and...
aroundosceola.com
College honors for local scholars
Another cast of Osceola County students have earned high honors or diplomas at their out-ofstate universities, such as: Jude Pierre of Kissimmee was named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay (Ohio). Hollins University (Roanoke, Va.) congratulates. Jonea Mathis of St. Cloud, on earning Dean’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
fox13news.com
Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses
LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday
Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
click orlando
Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakeland Mayor Mutz resigned from the Southeastern University Board
Southeastern University is a Christ-centered institution of higher learning. We are committed to providing a Christian college education designed to equip the next generation to go into the world as influential servant leaders in their careers and their communities. According to Dana C. Davis Chief Communications Officer of Southeastern University...
Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
wvtm13.com
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Valrico family receives brand-new home from local non-profit, Hillsborough County
VALRICO, Fla. - A Valrico family was given a brand-new home thanks to a collaborative effort from local non-profit Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County. Terri Hughes, a Valrico native, said the moment she was handed the keys to her brand-new home is something she will never forget. "This...
aroundosceola.com
Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways
Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
A new SunPass Savings Program will help Florida’s commuters save money on tolls
Jacksonville, Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new SunPass Savings Program that will help Florida’s drivers who commute often per month. SunPass customers, who collect over 40 toll charges per month will get a 20 percent discount and those who collect 80 charges will get 25 percent off, according to Governor DeSantis.
aroundosceola.com
Mosquito control tips for homeowners to keep from bugging out
It’s the rainy season here in Central Florida, and heavy rainfall can cause puddles and standing water around the yard. Unfortunately, this standing water can provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only are mosquitoes pesky pests, but they can transmit deadly diseases such as dengue, West Nile, and Zika. Keep yourself and your family safe by following these easy tips for mosquito control at home. All mosquitoes require water for their eggs to hatch and for the larvae and pupae to grow. Containers around the home that collect standing water provide this habitat for mosquitoes. Regularly survey your yard for sources of standing water. Turn over buckets, pots, wheelbarrows or anything else with standing water. Check tarps, tires and boats. Replace bird bath water once a week and remove excess water from planter trays and hanging baskets.
What to Do This Weekend | August 26-28
Film: Edge of Tomorrow | Polk Theatre | 7:30 p.m. A Traveling Gentleman Live | The Brass Tap | 8 p.m. Glow Night II | Union Hall | 9 p.m. Puppy Party! | Scout & Tag | 10 a.m. Southeastern University Football vs North American University | Victory Field | 7 p.m.
Comments / 0