Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFLA

Death investigation underway in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a death at a Davenport neighborhood Saturday. A PCSO spokesperson said deputies were at the scene of the Sunridge Woods community. One death has been confirmed, although it does not appear to be suspicious, according to authorities. The spokesperson said there was no apparent threat […]
DAVENPORT, FL
fox13news.com

First school food pantry opens in Polk County

POINCIANA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay just set up its first school food pantry in Polk County. It is already in some schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco Counties. The newest pantry is at Marion Creek Middle in Poinciana where 100 percent of the students are on free and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

College honors for local scholars

Another cast of Osceola County students have earned high honors or diplomas at their out-ofstate universities, such as: Jude Pierre of Kissimmee was named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay (Ohio). Hollins University (Roanoke, Va.) congratulates. Jonea Mathis of St. Cloud, on earning Dean’s...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses

LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday

Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
DAVENPORT, FL
click orlando

Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
aroundosceola.com

Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways

Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
aroundosceola.com

Mosquito control tips for homeowners to keep from bugging out

It’s the rainy season here in Central Florida, and heavy rainfall can cause puddles and standing water around the yard. Unfortunately, this standing water can provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only are mosquitoes pesky pests, but they can transmit deadly diseases such as dengue, West Nile, and Zika. Keep yourself and your family safe by following these easy tips for mosquito control at home. All mosquitoes require water for their eggs to hatch and for the larvae and pupae to grow. Containers around the home that collect standing water provide this habitat for mosquitoes. Regularly survey your yard for sources of standing water. Turn over buckets, pots, wheelbarrows or anything else with standing water. Check tarps, tires and boats. Replace bird bath water once a week and remove excess water from planter trays and hanging baskets.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

