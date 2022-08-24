Read full article on original website
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Threatening voters is a felony. Threatening election workers should be too.
Richland County’s elections office has been a mess since local legislators combined it with the voter registration commission and replaced the veteran director with a new one who wasn’t up to the job. There has followed in the decade since a string of competent and incompetent directors, all of whom either flamed out or fled after coming to understand the nature of either the board that oversees the office, the state legislators who select the board or both.
University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
coladaily.com
Latin Festival draws thousands to Columbia's Main St.
“Salsa like there is no mañana” was the message on one woman’s shirt Saturday, and it served as an unofficial motto as the Main Street Latin Festival returned for its 19th year in Columbia. Performers from close by, like the Carolina Rock Band, and from afar, like...
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
msn.com
Columbia mayor wants to step back from long-awaited riverfront project, says private sector should pay
Efforts to open access to the Congaree riverfront near downtown Columbia that advocates say would bring business and people to the river have hit a major snag. The city will not get $18 million in federal dollars for a road project that has been described as the final piece needed for development to begin along the riverfront between the Blossom and Gervais street bridges.
wach.com
'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation
Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
'We may need to take a step back': Columbia Mayor talks Greene Street Corridor project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Greene Street Corridor also referred to as the Williams Street Extension is something that Columbia has been in conversation about since the 90s. However, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the city's steps toward bringing the proposed vision to life, just hit another roadblock. "We have applied...
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
What led to a bad audit for Swansea - and why towns are supposed to keep track
COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 has been reporting for more than a week about the discrepancies with the town of Swansea's finances. According to the town's hired auditor, recent financial discrepancies in the 2021 budget audit are because of bad bookkeeping. Here's why bookkeeping matters:. It's an important job that's...
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
Lexington County heroin trafficker sentenced to decades in prison
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A convicted drug trafficker will spend the next three decades in prison following a conviction handed up in Lexington County. According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office, 29-year-old Israel Mendoza Cervantes was sentenced in general sessions court earlier in the week after being convicted of all charges brought against him.
The Post and Courier
Cunningham, McMaster agree to SC governor debate hosted by The Post and Courier and SCETV
COLUMBIA — S.C. gubernatorial candidates Joe Cunningham and Henry McMaster have agreed to meet for a debate hosted by The Post and Courier and South Carolina ETV ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The hour-long debate will air live at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 on SCETV and S.C. Public...
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
