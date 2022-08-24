ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Threatening voters is a felony. Threatening election workers should be too.

Richland County’s elections office has been a mess since local legislators combined it with the voter registration commission and replaced the veteran director with a new one who wasn’t up to the job. There has followed in the decade since a string of competent and incompetent directors, all of whom either flamed out or fled after coming to understand the nature of either the board that oversees the office, the state legislators who select the board or both.
abccolumbia.com

SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
coladaily.com

Latin Festival draws thousands to Columbia's Main St.

“Salsa like there is no mañana” was the message on one woman’s shirt Saturday, and it served as an unofficial motto as the Main Street Latin Festival returned for its 19th year in Columbia. Performers from close by, like the Carolina Rock Band, and from afar, like...
News19 WLTX

Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
msn.com

Columbia mayor wants to step back from long-awaited riverfront project, says private sector should pay

Efforts to open access to the Congaree riverfront near downtown Columbia that advocates say would bring business and people to the river have hit a major snag. The city will not get $18 million in federal dollars for a road project that has been described as the final piece needed for development to begin along the riverfront between the Blossom and Gervais street bridges.
wach.com

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation

Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
coladaily.com

Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
