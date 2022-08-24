Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Nine teachers awarded Leo Seal Innovative Teacher Grants
Today, Hancock Whitney in Gulfport hosted an awards luncheon at the Great Southern Club for this year’s Leo Seal Innovative Teacher Grants. Nine of South Mississippi’s most outstanding teachers earned up to $2,000 from the Leo Seal Innovative Teacher Grants funded by Hancock Whitney. The grant funds creative...
wxxv25.com
Local police departments hold fundraiser for six-year-old battling brain tumor
The Biloxi Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department came together once again to help Hendrix, a six-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. His parents are both police officers here along the Coast. Volunteers came together under the pavilion behind St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach to sell pulled pork plates with potato salad for $10.
wxxv25.com
Hancock County interim superintendent on the job
The Hancock County School District Board of Education announced Rhett Ladner as the interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year and Friday was his first day on the job. The unanimous decision was made at the board meeting on August 23rd. He is a 28-year educator and 21 of those...
wxxv25.com
Coast residents prepare for river flooding
When the Tchoutacabouffa River rises, Biloxi residents living at Wells Ferry Landing take action. After days of heavy rainfall, it’s not an uncommon sight to see cars lining Highway 67 near James Brandon Road. News 25 spoke to a few residents checking on their cars one last time before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Flooding causes road closure in Harrison County
Check out this video sent in by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. You can see water completely flooding over the road, causing the road to close down. A washout also formed on the side of the road. Crews had to come out and fill it in before the road could be reopened. “A couple areas that the road started to collapse and have issues with. The road department brought crews out and did temporary emergency repairs in these areas to shore up the road and take care of those areas. Road department responded with equipment and manpower to areas where they had washouts. We’re able to secure those areas temporarily, get those areas safe for traffic in the area and to keep the road from collapsing any further.”
wxxv25.com
Trial for woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster is delayed
The trial for the woman accused of killing Ocean Springs’ beloved mascot, Carl the Rooster, has been delayed. Thomas Alonzo, attorney for Kendra Shaffer, has requested a change of venue, saying his client could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs. A status hearing will be held later today.
wxxv25.com
New Bay St. Louis police chief sworn in last week
Bay St. Louis’ new police chief has big plans for the city and his officers. Toby Schwartz was sworn in last week as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis surrounded by family and friends. His son, also a first responder, had the honor of pinning his badge...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Picayune Maroon Tide vs. Poplarville Hornets
The Picayune Maroon Tide are fresh off winning its first gold ball since 2013 and still riding that Maroon Tide wave of being on top for the last nine months, but now everybody else wants to be the team to knock off the reigning champs on their quest for a repeat, starting with the always dangerous Poplarville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Resurrection Catholic Eagles
In less than 24 hours, the Resurrection Catholic Eagles will be back on the field to kick off their 2022 season at stop number 25 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days. “Waiting since all the way from spring, we’re ready.”. QB/ safety Max Askew said, “Pumped....
Comments / 0