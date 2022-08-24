A stalled stationary front overhead will continue to bring the abundant moisture flow to the area. But with the even weaker surface low pressure and attendant boundary near or just offshore today, the focus for heavy rainfall should be at the coast or just offshore. This will be the reason for not posting a flood watch. So, long story longer, this does not mean there will be no heavy rain producing storms around, there just should not be as many as there have been inland. But with any heavy rainfall, the potential that an isolated location could see flooding is still possible as grounds are absolutely soaked.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO