Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Hancock County interim superintendent on the job
The Hancock County School District Board of Education announced Rhett Ladner as the interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year and Friday was his first day on the job. The unanimous decision was made at the board meeting on August 23rd. He is a 28-year educator and 21 of those...
wxxv25.com
Local police departments hold fundraiser for six-year-old battling brain tumor
The Biloxi Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department came together once again to help Hendrix, a six-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. His parents are both police officers here along the Coast. Volunteers came together under the pavilion behind St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach to sell pulled pork plates with potato salad for $10.
wxxv25.com
Aldi grocery store officially opens in Ocean Springs
After a four year wait, the Aldi grocery store in Ocean Springs is finally open. The stormy weather didn’t keep people from heading to the grand opening of the Aldi grocery store. Customer Traceyann Vernon said, “I got here at like 5 this morning.”. Early birds like Traceyann...
wxxv25.com
Beau Rivage Resort and Casino celebrates one million passengers on charter program
Passengers on Flight 8179 knew their destination, but did not know they would be boarding a winning plane as they were part of the one millionth passengers to use the charter program at Beau Rivage. The announcement came as a surprise to passengers. Beau Rivage Resort and Casino welcomed it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs Greyhounds vs. Clinton Arrows
One of the best games of the entire 2021 high school football season was the very first game of the season, Ocean Springs taking Head Coach Blake Pennock’s former team into double overtime on a Thursday and winning 45-44, setting the tone for what turned out to be a perfect regular season.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor
K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
wxxv25.com
New Bay St. Louis police chief sworn in last week
Bay St. Louis’ new police chief has big plans for the city and his officers. Toby Schwartz was sworn in last week as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis surrounded by family and friends. His son, also a first responder, had the honor of pinning his badge...
wxxv25.com
Trial for woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster is delayed
The trial for the woman accused of killing Ocean Springs’ beloved mascot, Carl the Rooster, has been delayed. Thomas Alonzo, attorney for Kendra Shaffer, has requested a change of venue, saying his client could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs. A status hearing will be held later today.
RELATED PEOPLE
wxxv25.com
Coast residents prepare for river flooding
When the Tchoutacabouffa River rises, Biloxi residents living at Wells Ferry Landing take action. After days of heavy rainfall, it’s not an uncommon sight to see cars lining Highway 67 near James Brandon Road. News 25 spoke to a few residents checking on their cars one last time before...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Picayune Maroon Tide vs. Poplarville Hornets
The Picayune Maroon Tide are fresh off winning its first gold ball since 2013 and still riding that Maroon Tide wave of being on top for the last nine months, but now everybody else wants to be the team to knock off the reigning champs on their quest for a repeat, starting with the always dangerous Poplarville.
wxxv25.com
Flooding causes road closure in Harrison County
Check out this video sent in by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. You can see water completely flooding over the road, causing the road to close down. A washout also formed on the side of the road. Crews had to come out and fill it in before the road could be reopened. “A couple areas that the road started to collapse and have issues with. The road department brought crews out and did temporary emergency repairs in these areas to shore up the road and take care of those areas. Road department responded with equipment and manpower to areas where they had washouts. We’re able to secure those areas temporarily, get those areas safe for traffic in the area and to keep the road from collapsing any further.”
wxxv25.com
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Resurrection Catholic Eagles
In less than 24 hours, the Resurrection Catholic Eagles will be back on the field to kick off their 2022 season at stop number 25 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days. “Waiting since all the way from spring, we’re ready.”. QB/ safety Max Askew said, “Pumped....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Arrested for filing a false police report that triggered an Amber Alert
On August 25, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 43-year-old Valerie Faye Lord and charged her with one count of Filing a False Police Report. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to Jody Nelson Road in reference to a complaint of kidnapping. Officers...
wxxv25.com
Law enforcement needs help identifying suspect who allegedly stole gun from car in Harrison County
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the person shown in this video. Investigators says on Monday, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., a tall, thin black male, wearing all black and blue latex gloves, broke into a car in the Clear Springs subdivision.
Comments / 0