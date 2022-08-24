Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Community Construction Program Holds Second Open House
DULUTH, Minn.– The Community Construction Program held their second open house Thursday, over in West Duluth. A partnership between the Housing Redevelopment Authority in Duluth, and Community Action Duluth, launched the Community Construction Program back in 2019. This program focuses on giving those who are disadvantaged, a job turning houses that need substantial work into affordable housing within the community.
FOX 21 Online
Tribute Fest Helps Raise Money For Local Veterans
DULUTH, Minn.– The sound of live music filled the air at Bayfront for this years Tribute Fest send off. The two day concert brought out veterans and community members. Coming out to enjoy a festival that helps raise money for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Veterans say they were...
FOX 21 Online
Groundbreaking for Lincoln Park Improvements
DULUTH, Minn. – After months of planning, work is underway on making improvements to Duluth’s Lincoln Park to make it more accessible and functional. Project goals include renovating the historic stone pavilion, moving the playground to the picnic pavilion, increase parking on the lower level, and add new sports courts and nature areas on the upper terrace.
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
The Tribute Fest Underway, Fundraising for Veteran Services
DULUTH, Minn. – If you enjoy the songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tom Petty, KISS, Black Sabbath, and many other classic rock groups, Bayfront Festival Park is the place for you to be. The Tribute Fest kicked off Friday, August 26, with over a dozen tribute bands performing many of...
FOX 21 Online
Northwoods Opens New Crisis Stabilization Shelter
DULUTH, Minn.– Northwood Children’s Services has officially opened a Crisis Stabilization Center, to attend to the growing need of children experiencing mental health issues. Especially after the past few years. “Unfortunately the pandemic, as everybody knowns has really exasperated mental health issues and concerns with kids. Unfortunately at...
cbs3duluth.com
CONTENTIOUS VOTE: Superior School Board votes to keep gender identity curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Superior School District Education Board voted in favor of keeping gender identity curriculum in 5th grade classes Thursday night. The board voted 5 to 2 in favor of keeping the curriculum in class after a group of parents sent in a written complaint to the district in April, wanting to make it opt-in for parents and taught in middle or high school.
FOX 21 Online
Lakehead Harvest Reunion Underway in Esko
ESKO, Minn. – The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Reunion kicked off Friday in Esko. It runs through Sunday with a wide variety of activities. It’s a celebration of farm life and harvesting locally. Photojournalist Adam Jagunich traveled to the opening day and shows us more. More on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Gary New Duluth To Host Day Of Family Fun And Car Show
DULUTH, Minn. — There is another great option for kids and families Saturday. It’s the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show. It’s all happening at the Gary New Duluth Rec. Center. There will be plenty of carnival games, entertainment, food trucks, and police dogs showing what...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin
You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show
How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown sweeps Marshall, Cloquet rallies against Proctor
DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team started the season out strong on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. In other volleyball action, Cloquet would rally after dropping the 1st set to defeat Proctor 3-1. Hermantown will next be in action on Tuesday when the host Esko. Cloquet will play...
FOX 21 Online
The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival Staff Setup for This Weekend’s Race at Barker’s Island
BARKER’S ISLAND, Wisc.–The long oar-driven boats will be racing this weekend in the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival and setup preparations are well underway at Barker’s Island. The festival is the largest charitable fundraising even the city of Superior has to offer This weekend’s event resurfaced after...
FOX 21 Online
Dragon Boat Fest Makes It’s Comeback
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The 18th annual Dragon Boat Festival kicked off over on Barkers Island in Superior Friday. The crowds were trickling in to celebrate the festivals first comeback, since the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled it the last two years. Activities this afternoon included food trucks and the beer garden, followed by an opening ceremony.
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Northwestern Improves to 2-0, Rice Lake handles Superior
MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern Tigers were once again victorious on Friday, as they defeated Somerset 49 to 28. It was the first time since 2009 the two teams met on the gridiron. In other prep football action, Rice Lake would take down Superior 32-13.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: Duluth Marshall Girls Soccer Drops to Spectrum
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls soccer team drops to 0-2 after a non-conference match against Spectrum at home Saturday. The Hilltoppers scored early with a goal by Mariah Hernesan, however the Sting comes out on top winning 4-2. Duluth Marshall will host Hermantown at home Tuesday, August 30.
Comments / 0