'Top Gun: Maverick' Stars Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis Praise Tom Cruise for Cultivating 'Exceptional Culture' on Set (Exclusive)

Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Nicole Kidman Mocks Tom Cruise Height Following Breakup in Resurfaced Clip
A clip of Kidman poking fun at her ex-husband on "Late Night with David Letterman" has resurfaced online.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub
A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Shows Off His Personal P51 Mustang: WATCH
Tom Cruise’s massively successful film career has its roots in the 1986 classic Top Gun. Since making his debut as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the 60-year-old actor’s reputation has, quite literally, soared. It’s seen a resurgence in popularity especially following the premiere of the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Lands Massive Fish During Latest Outing, But Not Everybody Is Happy
Connor Cruise's latest catch might be his biggest yet and is sure to delight supporters and infuriate haters. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has always received a contrasting selection of comments from critics and fans, with this new catch likely to catch a few eyes. The...
Rickon Stark: 'House of the Dragon' Character's Connection to 'Game of Thrones,' Explained
House of the Dragon clearly has fans hooked already, but some Game of Thrones viewers might be itching to see more direwolf banners. So far, fans have seen just one character from House Stark – Lord Rickon, played by David Hounslow. House Stark's participation in this story has already been described at length in George R.R. Martin's latest book, Fire & Blood.
