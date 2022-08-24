Read full article on original website
NY1
27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win
Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
cityandstateny.com
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may have had the best week of any of the dozen candidates who failed to clinch the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District. The drop-out candidate not only managed to still garner 477 votes, but more importantly can skirt the blame heaped on other progressive candidates for failing to coalesce. Plus, the former mayor landed a plum teaching gig at Harvard University this fall. What, like it’s hard?
wbfo.org
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marked a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Gov. Andrew...
thebronxfreepress.com
“Not superhuman” “No súper humanos”
Superheroes, not superhuman. With contracts at 12 New York City hospitals due to expire in December, nurses are gearing up to negotiate new pacts. “We’re asking for respect,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans. “It’s the first time so many nurses in New York will be fighting for a...
Gov. Kathy Hochul sounds support for NYC class-size bill, with changes
Gov. Kathy Hochul at a news conference addressing plans to reduce gun violence. Hochul offered lukewarm support for a bill to reduce class sizes, which Mayor Eric Adams (background) strongly opposes. On WNYC’s “Brian Lehrer Show,” the Democrat suggested she may soon sign the bill along with a change in how it is funded. [ more › ]
Mayor's curbside trash push peeves powerful union
A proposal limiting how long trash can sit on city sidewalks faces opposition from 32BJ SEIU, the property service workers’ union.
msn.com
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas
NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update
Frank Carone, Mayor Adams’ chief of staff, did not disclose his legal work for a scandal-scarred homeless shelter provider in his mandatory financial statement this year — but is now pledging to amend the filing after the Daily News alerted him to the omission. Carone’s financial disclosure form,...
greatneckrecord.com
Holocaust Education Bill Signed Into Law In New York State
Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Holocaust Education Bill into law at a special ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. The bill, S.121B, by NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), would ensure that students across New York are receiving a meaningful education on the Holocaust as required by existing State law. The bill passed the New York State Senate and Assembly with unanimous support in May of this year, and having now been signed into law, takes effect immediately.
Ex-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio heads to Harvard as teaching fellow
De Blasio, who served as mayor from from 2014 to 2021, will take part in "a variety of discussions, events, and programming" at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and will teach classes on leadership and public service at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
buckeyefirearms.org
“Significant” Problems with NY Red Flag Law
As New York officials prepare to defend that state’s new and almost certainly unconstitutional gun licensing law, the president of the state’s bar association has called attention to “significant deficiencies” in another law, the “extreme risk protection order” (a.k.a. “red flag”) law.
Second Yonkers movie campus moves ahead with school lease approval
The plan to create a second movie and television production studio campus in Yonkers has started to become reality with the signing of a lease for a significant element of what’s intended to be included on the new campus. The production center would be built at the former Rising Ground property on Hawthorne Street.
Dan Goldman spent big on each vote in NY primary, and how Jerrold Nadler ran up the score
Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. A look at some of the numbers that defined Tuesday’s rare late-summer primary in New York. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez
Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
cityandstateny.com
SUNY Downstate is still in debt after serving as a ‘COVID-only’ hospital during the pandemic
SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is one of the largest employers in Brooklyn and one of New York City’s flagship public health centers. The institution functions as both hospital and academic medical center. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university faces a series of fiscal challenges. Early in the pandemic, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that SUNY Downstate would only focus on COVID-19 cases. This required the hospital to transfer all other patients to other facilities, close clinics and cancel elective and emergency surgeries.
hudsoncountyview.com
Fulop agrees with Murphy on Jersey City’s Amy DeGise: ‘Let the court system play it out’
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop agrees with Gov. Phil Murphy (D) regarding Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run, stating “let the court system play it out” during an interview this morning. “Look, I think I’ve been pretty clear: there’s no reason you should ever leave the scene of an...
New York YIMBY
Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations
NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
