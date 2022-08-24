ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win

Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may have had the best week of any of the dozen candidates who failed to clinch the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District. The drop-out candidate not only managed to still garner 477 votes, but more importantly can skirt the blame heaped on other progressive candidates for failing to coalesce. Plus, the former mayor landed a plum teaching gig at Harvard University this fall. What, like it’s hard?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebronxfreepress.com

“Not superhuman” “No súper humanos”

Superheroes, not superhuman. With contracts at 12 New York City hospitals due to expire in December, nurses are gearing up to negotiate new pacts. “We’re asking for respect,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans. “It’s the first time so many nurses in New York will be fighting for a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas

NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
greatneckrecord.com

Holocaust Education Bill Signed Into Law In New York State

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Holocaust Education Bill into law at a special ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. The bill, S.121B, by NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), would ensure that students across New York are receiving a meaningful education on the Holocaust as required by existing State law. The bill passed the New York State Senate and Assembly with unanimous support in May of this year, and having now been signed into law, takes effect immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny1#Politics State#Politics Governor
buckeyefirearms.org

“Significant” Problems with NY Red Flag Law

As New York officials prepare to defend that state’s new and almost certainly unconstitutional gun licensing law, the president of the state’s bar association has called attention to “significant deficiencies” in another law, the “extreme risk protection order” (a.k.a. “red flag”) law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez

Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cityandstateny.com

SUNY Downstate is still in debt after serving as a ‘COVID-only’ hospital during the pandemic

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is one of the largest employers in Brooklyn and one of New York City’s flagship public health centers. The institution functions as both hospital and academic medical center. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university faces a series of fiscal challenges. Early in the pandemic, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that SUNY Downstate would only focus on COVID-19 cases. This required the hospital to transfer all other patients to other facilities, close clinics and cancel elective and emergency surgeries.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx

Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy