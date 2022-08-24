ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Black Enterprise

Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses

For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Black Enterprise

Meet the Black Woman Entrepreneur Who Quit a $40K Corporate Job and Made $100K in Less Than 6 Months

Patrice Stewart is an experienced professional with over 18 years in the accounting, banking, and tax industries. In 2008, while still working a corporate job, she started a tax and business consulting firm called P Stewart & Associates Inc., a boutique-style consulting firm specializing in tax preparation, business planning and strategy, and business coaching. In 2013, after being laid off, she decided to step out on faith and ditch climbing the corporate ladder for full-time entrepreneurship.
Black Enterprise

Small Businesses Share Their Experience With Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator

In 2021, Amazon committed $150 million over four years to empower Black entrepreneurs through the launch of the Black Business Accelerator (BBA). Over the last year, BBA has provided access to financial assistance, strategic business education and coaching, and marketing and advertising support to help Black business owners grow their businesses and maximize the opportunities of selling in Amazon’s store.
pymnts

B2B Startup Aksum Trademart Looks to Raise $25M for Expansion

India’s Aksum Trademart, a B2B startup which helps supply raw materials to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, is reportedly looking to raise $25 million to expand. According to a Saturday (Aug. 27) report from the Economic Times of India, the startup has worked with various names including...
Andre Oentoro

The Aspects that Constitute an Effective and Modern Office Space

Employees have become exceedingly liberal when it comes to office space. For the past two years, the couch, the kitchen counter, and anything else remotely resembling a workspace constituted an office. Unfortunately, as employees have gotten comfortable working from the comfort of their homes, transitioning back into the office is not as smooth as some employers may have hoped.
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The Future of Remote Work

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

