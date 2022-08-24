Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
The Women Bringing BIPOC Representation to the Cheese Industry
In the summer of 2020, as every industry was examining its history of racism, Kyra James and Whitney Roberts were considering how they might diversify their own area of passion: cheese. The protests around George Floyd’s murder inspired them to look at their immediate surroundings. James, a Certified Cheese Professional...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
‘Bias Is a Business Killer,’ Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
This article was republished with the permission of Entrepreneur Mag. I love sparkling wines, and I recently discovered the McBride Sisters Wine Company and this particular bottle: Sparkling Brut Rosé. I’ve become obsessed. I brought my new favorite bottle to dinner parties, opened it when I had guests over...
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the Black Woman Entrepreneur Who Quit a $40K Corporate Job and Made $100K in Less Than 6 Months
Patrice Stewart is an experienced professional with over 18 years in the accounting, banking, and tax industries. In 2008, while still working a corporate job, she started a tax and business consulting firm called P Stewart & Associates Inc., a boutique-style consulting firm specializing in tax preparation, business planning and strategy, and business coaching. In 2013, after being laid off, she decided to step out on faith and ditch climbing the corporate ladder for full-time entrepreneurship.
Strategic Leadership Changes At Cannabis Firms: What's New At Vertosa, Rubicon And Galexxy
Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space:. Vertosa Welcomes New Members. Cannabis company Vertosa has welcomed Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky...
Small Businesses Share Their Experience With Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator
In 2021, Amazon committed $150 million over four years to empower Black entrepreneurs through the launch of the Black Business Accelerator (BBA). Over the last year, BBA has provided access to financial assistance, strategic business education and coaching, and marketing and advertising support to help Black business owners grow their businesses and maximize the opportunities of selling in Amazon’s store.
Essence
Habitat for Humanity International Is Aiming To Narrow The Black Homeownership Gap With New Initiative
The leading nonprofit is leveraging the substantial donation they received from MacKenzie Scott to address the largest racial homeownership gap. The homeownership chasm among US Black and White families is bigger today than it was when Jim Crow was in effect. The Urban Institute recently reported that in 1960, people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.
Your business needs to adapt to your employees' new needs.
B2B Startup Aksum Trademart Looks to Raise $25M for Expansion
India’s Aksum Trademart, a B2B startup which helps supply raw materials to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, is reportedly looking to raise $25 million to expand. According to a Saturday (Aug. 27) report from the Economic Times of India, the startup has worked with various names including...
The Aspects that Constitute an Effective and Modern Office Space
Employees have become exceedingly liberal when it comes to office space. For the past two years, the couch, the kitchen counter, and anything else remotely resembling a workspace constituted an office. Unfortunately, as employees have gotten comfortable working from the comfort of their homes, transitioning back into the office is not as smooth as some employers may have hoped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Many entrepreneurs are focusing on employee retention during the economic downturn. Here are 4 reasons employees stay beyond the salary.
Many entrepreneurs are focusing on employee retention during the economic downturn. Here are 4 reasons employees stay, beyond the salary.
How Entrepreneurs Can Use Community Service For Growth
Community service can be a great way for entrepreneurs to get involved in their communities and make a difference while also growing their businesses. Here's how.
Opinion: The Future of Remote Work
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Comments / 0