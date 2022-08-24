Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde father responds to fired police chief
Uvalde, Texas parent Adam Martinez reacts to the statement from fired school district police chief Pete Arredondo. He also discusses safety issues and says his son is not ready to return to school.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Communities rally around Uvalde at State Capitol, demand gun control from governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Three months after one of America’s deadliest school shootings, the Uvalde community is still overwhelmed with grief. “Enough is enough, it has destroyed our family, all of our families,” Velma Lisa Duran, Irma Garcia’s sister, said. Saturday’s March for our Lives rally at...
fox7austin.com
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Uvalde CISD fires Police Chief Arredondo during closed hearing
UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been fired.On Wednesday night, the Uvalde CISD Board held a closed hearing to decide if Arredondo should be terminated. Just after 7 p.m., the Uvalde CISD Board voted unanimously to terminate Arredondo. Arredondo has been on administrative leave since June 22, nearly a month after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city's acting police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
'Turn in your badge': Child demands Chief Arredondo be fired
Uvalde school board members unanimously voted to fire police chief Pete Arredondo after residents demanded his dismissal. Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez describes what’s next for the community and says more people should be held accountable.
15 months before Uvalde massacre, Police Chief Arredondo raised security issues with school board
UVALDE, Texas — Law enforcement was criticized for its response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fifteen months before the school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the embattled school district police chief mentioned during a city school board meeting some of the security issues that investigators have found played critical roles in the failures connected with the May 24 massacre.
Officials Confirm Anthrax Found in Aoudad in Uvalde County
AUSTIN – Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials received confirmation of anthrax in a barbary sheep, also known as an aoudad, on a premises in Uvalde County on August 18, 2022. This is the first case of anthrax in Texas this year. The premises is located 16 miles north west of Uvalde, Texas, and has been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses on the premises prior to release of the quarantine. “The TAHC is closely monitoring the situation in Uvalde County,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC State Veterinarian and Executive Director. “Producers are…
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
Texas Being Buried Under The Sheer Number of Immigrant Deaths, as They Continue To Seek A Better Life in The US
In the back of the county cemetery in Maverick County lies 16 fresh graves. There lie the remains of many unidentified migrants. Laid to rest with no family or friends in attendance, one hopes a last prayer was said for their departed souls.
KENS 5
Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
Bakersfield Now
Billboards in California warn citizens not to move to Texas following Uvalde shooting
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX26) — Some recently placed billboards in California are urging residents in the state not to move to Texas for their safety. The billboards say "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The ad campaign comes just two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
devinenews.com
Police identify 2 subjects in Walmart incidents, ask victims to PLEASE CALL IMMEDIATELY so they can locate other subjects
Several recent incidents at the local Walmart in Devine have residents on edge. Reports of men following and approaching female shoppers have come in one after another on social media. Two of the men actually followed a woman out of the store. Devine PD is asking victims to please call...
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
msn.com
Search for area man continues, Help us find Dimitri Perez
REAL COUNTY -- Brandi Pichardo says she wants nothing more than to find her 25-year-old son. Dimitri Perez. "It's been rough, it's been rough, " said Pichardo. Perez who lives in Leakey, about a hundred miles from San Antonio hasn't been seen since April 14, 2022. There have been several...
News Channel 25
Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling
KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
The Disastrous Police Response In Uvalde Was More Than One Bad Cop
The Disastrous Police Response In Uvalde Was More Than One Bad Cop. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Disastrous Police Response In Uvalde Was More...
