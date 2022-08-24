ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD fires Police Chief Arredondo during closed hearing

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been fired.On Wednesday night, the Uvalde CISD Board held a closed hearing to decide if Arredondo should be terminated. Just after 7 p.m., the Uvalde CISD Board voted unanimously to terminate Arredondo. Arredondo has been on administrative leave since June 22, nearly a month after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city's acting police...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox7austin.com

"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks

"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

15 months before Uvalde massacre, Police Chief Arredondo raised security issues with school board

UVALDE, Texas — Law enforcement was criticized for its response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fifteen months before the school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the embattled school district police chief mentioned during a city school board meeting some of the security issues that investigators have found played critical roles in the failures connected with the May 24 massacre.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Education Agency#High School#School Safety#Uvalde School Board#Robb Elementary School#Amoun
San Angelo LIVE!

Officials Confirm Anthrax Found in Aoudad in Uvalde County

AUSTIN – Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials received confirmation of anthrax in a barbary sheep, also known as an aoudad, on a premises in Uvalde County on August 18, 2022. This is the first case of anthrax in Texas this year. The premises is located 16 miles north west of Uvalde, Texas, and has been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses on the premises prior to release of the quarantine. “The TAHC is closely monitoring the situation in Uvalde County,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC State Veterinarian and Executive Director. “Producers are…
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5

Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
Q92

Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California

The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Search for area man continues, Help us find Dimitri Perez

REAL COUNTY -- Brandi Pichardo says she wants nothing more than to find her 25-year-old son. Dimitri Perez. "It's been rough, it's been rough, " said Pichardo. Perez who lives in Leakey, about a hundred miles from San Antonio hasn't been seen since April 14, 2022. There have been several...
LEAKEY, TX
News Channel 25

Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

The Disastrous Police Response In Uvalde Was More Than One Bad Cop

The Disastrous Police Response In Uvalde Was More Than One Bad Cop. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Disastrous Police Response In Uvalde Was More...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy