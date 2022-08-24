Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tina M. Barnes, 94
Tina M. Barnes of Wading River died on Aug. 11, 2022. She was 94 years old. She retired from the jury room of the Suffolk County Courts. Her hobbies including spending time with her family, hosting family gatherings and cooking. Her family said “she [was] an irreplaceable mother of 74...
Lois A. Allen, 95
Lois A. Allen of Riverhead died on Aug. 19 at Acadia Nursing Home in Riverhead. She was 95 years old. She was born on Jan. 9, 1927 in Woodhaven to Joseph and Eleanor Wilson. She graduated from Hackensack High School in 1945. She worked as a clerk with New York...
Robert J. Bergen, 47
Robert J. Bergen of Florida, formerly of Cutchogue, died on Aug. 3, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. He was 47 years old. He was born to Eileen Bergen Talbot and Dale Bergen. He attended Sacred Heart School in Cutchogue and Mattituck Middle and High School. His hobbies included water skiing, boating, tennis, soccer and spending time with family and friends.
Philip James Montgomery Sr., 91
Philip James Montgomery Sr. of Mattituck died on Aug. 13, 2022 in Huntington. He was 91 years old. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anna Engelhardt, 92
Anna Engelhardt of Middle Island, formerly of Cutchgoue, she died on Aug. 8, 2022. She was 92 years old. She was born on Sept. 23, 1929 to John and Anna Dankievitch (Pendzick). She worked for the United States Postal Service and as the school secretary for Longwood School District. She...
Anne T. Nolan, 83
Anne T. Nolan of Southold died on Aug. 14, 2022. She was 83 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.
Riverhead man sentenced on manslaughter, DWI charges in connection with fatal crash on Flanders Road in December
The Riverhead man who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in June in connection with a crash on Flanders Road Dec. 17 was sentenced Thursday to 2 3⁄4 to 8 1⁄4 years in prison, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced today. Santiago Monzon-Archila, 40, was driving drunk on Dec....
Southampton looks to buy waterfront acreage in Flanders, including blighted former Seven Zs
Asked to weigh in on the potential acquisition of the old Peconic Health and Racquet Club Building, once home to the Seven Zs scuba school, on Flanders Road, Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier exclaimed, “Finally!”. The purchase of the property has been a goal for years, and he recalled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robert J. Wheeler III, 44
Robert J. Wheeler III of Aquebogue died on July 10, 2022. He was 44 years old. He was born on Jan. 8, 1978 in Southampton to Linda J. (Darnell) and Robert J. Wheeler Jr. He graduated from Southold High School in 1996. He then served in the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean Sea from 1997 to 1999.
Riverhead Police report 61 arrests in July
Riverhead Town Police reported 235 criminal incidents and 61 arrests in July, according to data reported to the Town Board by Police Chief David Hegermiller. Arrests made last month, according to the report, were for:. Assault (5) Burglary (3) Criminal possession of a controlled substance (3) Criminal contempt (7) Criminal...
Around Town: August 21
The Northville Beach Civic Association held its annual Cocktail/Scholarship party on Saturday evening, August 13. The scholarship winners for this year were Grace Weckesser, first place and Alex Cummings, second place. Grace attends the University of Vermont and is majoring in Environmental Sciences. Alex attends Williams College and is majoring in Chemistry and Neuroscience. Grace was present at the party and read her winning entry which was in the form of a poem. Each year the Northville Beach Civic Association sponsors a scholarship contest where entrants write an essay on some aspect of “Northville.” It can be about fond memories, family vacations, how to help protect the Hamlet through preservation or dealing with ongoing environmental concerns. Congratulations to you both.
Cops: NYC man charged with assault and robbery of teen on Osborn Avenue Monday night
Riverhead Police arrested a New York City man in connection with a reported assault and robbery on Osborn Avenue last night. Police said Antoine X. Thomas, 32, was charged with one count of Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, Assault in the Third Degree, a class A Misdemeanor and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, also a class A Misdemeanor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with DWI after single-car crash that injured four passengers early Tuesday morning
An 18-year-old Riverhead man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a single-car crash on East Main Street early this morning that injured four people, one seriously. Riverhead Town Police said one of the injured passengers in a 2007 Honda van that left the roadway and crashed into a tree...
Strong thunderstorm moves into local area Tuesday morning
Strong thunderstorms are forecast to impact the local area this morning through about 8:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar is tracking a strong thunderstorm over Calverton and Wading River, moving east at 15 mph, the weather service said in a special weather statement. Winds in excess...
Latest real estate transfers
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Aug. 1- Aug. 15, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. K. & K. Lynch to Erick Cordova and Lucia Linares, 233 Great Rock Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .82 Ac, $610,000; on Jun. 28, 2022 (rec. Aug. 8, 2022)
Cranberry Street, a common path for students walking to school, finally gets a sidewalk — along with new drainage and pavement
The Riverhead Highway Department has paved Cranberry Street and installed a sidewalk on the north side of the street, a common path for students walking to Riverhead schools. Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski, who took office in January, said Cranberry Street was a priority when he assessed which roads needed work done. The street, just an eighth of a mile long, connects Roanoke Avenue and North Griffing Avenue adjacent to Riverhead Middle School.
Riverhead to seek more water extension grants, as patience of Manorville residents wears thin
Residents lobbying for more than 60 homes in Manorville to be hooked up to public water pleaded with the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday to sign an inter-municipal agreement with Suffolk County Water Authority to strengthen its grant application and finally bring water to their neighborhood. The patience of the residents...
Bullying prevention workshop to be held Aug. 24
With school to start again soon, parents and students are invited to attend a bullying prevention workshop hosted by the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force and Suffolk County Office of Health Education to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Riverhead Free Library. “Upstander Skills Training” techniques have...
Ann Mowdy, 88
Ann Mowdy of Jamesport died on Aug. 8, 2022. She was 85 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Jean Ann Carpenter, 38
Jean Ann Carpenter of Southold died on July 27, 2022. She was 38 years old. She was born in 1984 in Plainview to Lynne and Patrick L. Carpenter. Her family said she “had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, especially the ones she loved.” Her hobbies included spending time with her family and the beach.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0