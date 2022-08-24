$1 million bail set for Reno man accused of stealing car with children inside

The man charged with stealing a car at a Reno CVS with a 2-year-old and 8-month-old in the backseat is still in Washoe County jail on $1 million bail, according to court records.

Jason Day, 48, is accused of jumping in the driver's seat of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox as it idled outside the drugstore on South Virginia Street on Aug. 15.

In the backseat were two young children in car seats. Their mother had gone into the store, leaving them in the running car.

Day kept driving, according to the Reno Police Department, which launched a manhunt using every available resource.

Police thought it may have been a child abduction since most car thieves ditch the car when they realize children are in the backseat.

Instead, Reno Police Sgt. Greg Bonnette said Day drove to Carson City and left the children at a Holiday Inn Express. He was later arrested when police pulled him over after pinpointing the location of the car using its tracking device.

According to court documents, Day is scheduled for a court appearance in Reno Justice Court on Oct. 25

He is charged with two felony kidnapping charges, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and child abuse and neglect.

