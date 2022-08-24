ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1 million bail set for Reno man accused of stealing car with children inside

By Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

The man charged with stealing a car at a Reno CVS with a 2-year-old and 8-month-old in the backseat is still in Washoe County jail on $1 million bail, according to court records.

Jason Day, 48, is accused of jumping in the driver's seat of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox as it idled outside the drugstore on South Virginia Street on Aug. 15.

In the backseat were two young children in car seats. Their mother had gone into the store, leaving them in the running car.

Day kept driving, according to the Reno Police Department, which launched a manhunt using every available resource.

Police thought it may have been a child abduction since most car thieves ditch the car when they realize children are in the backseat.

Instead, Reno Police Sgt. Greg Bonnette said Day drove to Carson City and left the children at a Holiday Inn Express. He was later arrested when police pulled him over after pinpointing the location of the car using its tracking device.

According to court documents, Day is scheduled for a court appearance in Reno Justice Court on Oct. 25

He is charged with two felony kidnapping charges, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and child abuse and neglect.

Siobhan McAndrew tells stories about the people of Northern Nevada and covers education in Washoe County. Read her journalism right here . Consider supporting her work by subscribing to the Reno Gazette Journal .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: $1 million bail set for Reno man accused of stealing car with children inside

Comments / 5

cathy bradford
3d ago

the mother should not have left the car running and NEVER should she have left the children in the car I understand she left it running for the ac that was a bad decision I'm glad they found the children safe

5
Chicago Made Me Do It!
3d ago

WVU didn't she get charged with child abuse/neglect as well? I wouldn't leave ANY CHILD under the age of 10-12 in a car, & that'd be to run into a 7/11 or something with me watching though the front glass! 💯

4
