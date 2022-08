TEMPE, Ariz. – Wrapping up opening weekend, Sun Devil Volleyball fell 3-0 to Toledo on Saturday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena to end the Webb-Burbridge Classic. Arizona State (2-1) fell to Toledo (3-0) in the final match of the weekend. The Rockets out-blocked the Sun Devils 10 to four.

