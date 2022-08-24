ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Researchers look at how gut bacteria direct body's biological clock

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers say the microbes in the human gut could help people fight sleep disorders, jet lag, food-borne illnesses and more. The University of Virginia School of Medicine announced a discovery Tuesday on how these microbes help to direct the body’s biological clock. According to...
Rivanna Conservation Alliance identified bacteria in several waterways

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Rivanna Conservation Alliance has identified bacteria in several waterways. The organization warned individuals to not come in contact with Pollock’s Branch and Meade Creek, as bacteria have been found in those rivers. The organization found a bacteria called E. Coli, which is...
Ivy Creek Foundation hosting Ivy talk focusing on African-American education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting a September talking event that will focus on African-American schools in Albemarle County. The foundation hosts talking events every month about history, conservation, preservation, and natural history. Lorenzo Dickerson will be the speaker and will feature a documentary...
New Dominion Bookshop hosting a reading event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with Christopher G. De Pree on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. De Pree will be speaking about his most recent written book titled "Astronomical Mindfulness: Your Cosmic Guide to Reconnecting with the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Planets."
Center for Politics announces newest list of Resident Scholars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Center for Politics has announced its CFP Resident Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year. According to a release, these nine people are prominent journalists, public servants and political practitioners who will help to teach and mentor students, offer analysis of political events, host student workshops, and assist the center’s staff and faculty in the development and presenting topical public programming through the school year.
BRFB kicking off their Hunger Action Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Many Americans today are struggling to put food on the table with the cost of living being at its highest. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is kicking off its Hunger Action Month this September. “Some of our neighbors are really experiencing tough times...
Nicole Ganoe-Washington promoted to Director of Development Services

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County has announced that Nicole Ganoe-Washington has been promoted to the Director of Development Services, starting Oct. 1. Washington previously worked for Albemarle County as a Management Analyst II in the Building Services Department, overseeing operational and capital budgets. Ganoe-Washington said she is...
Former pain doctor Mark Dean sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mark Dean, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting his patients, will serve 12 years and 10 months in prison. He was sentenced to 40 years total, with all but the 12 years 10 months suspended. Dean was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted in...
The Rise of Brennan Armstrong: From small town Ohio to UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With an undergraduate degree in hand already, Brennan Armstrong's class load is pretty light in his fifth-year at Virginia just as he prefers. "I really, truly do not know what I'd be doing," Armstrong pondered about a life without football, "It could have been the...
Virginia Democrats call on Ellis to resign from UVA BOV

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrats at the University of Virginia and across the Commonwealth are calling for the resignation of a person who was recently appointed to the UVA Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was appointed to the board earlier this year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. However, controversy has...
Division appoints two new directors to lead its outreach

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Albemarle County Schools appointed two new directors to expand outreach efforts. The division hired Dr. Eric Irizarry as the new Director of Equity, Family, School, and Community Relations, and Ayanna Mitchell as the new Director of Equity Education. Both will help the division reach its...
Cavaliers establishing standard for Tony Elliott era

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The script almost writes itself: first-year Virginia head coach plays first home game against Richmond. Tony Elliott will follow a similar script to those coaches who have come before him when the Cavaliers face Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. Elliott's predecessor Bronco Mendenhall...
Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
Missing male has been safely located

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
