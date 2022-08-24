CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Center for Politics has announced its CFP Resident Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year. According to a release, these nine people are prominent journalists, public servants and political practitioners who will help to teach and mentor students, offer analysis of political events, host student workshops, and assist the center’s staff and faculty in the development and presenting topical public programming through the school year.

