Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Researchers look at how gut bacteria direct body's biological clock
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers say the microbes in the human gut could help people fight sleep disorders, jet lag, food-borne illnesses and more. The University of Virginia School of Medicine announced a discovery Tuesday on how these microbes help to direct the body’s biological clock. According to...
cbs19news
Rivanna Conservation Alliance identified bacteria in several waterways
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Rivanna Conservation Alliance has identified bacteria in several waterways. The organization warned individuals to not come in contact with Pollock’s Branch and Meade Creek, as bacteria have been found in those rivers. The organization found a bacteria called E. Coli, which is...
cbs19news
Ivy Creek Foundation hosting Ivy talk focusing on African-American education
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting a September talking event that will focus on African-American schools in Albemarle County. The foundation hosts talking events every month about history, conservation, preservation, and natural history. Lorenzo Dickerson will be the speaker and will feature a documentary...
cbs19news
New Dominion Bookshop hosting a reading event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with Christopher G. De Pree on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. De Pree will be speaking about his most recent written book titled "Astronomical Mindfulness: Your Cosmic Guide to Reconnecting with the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Planets."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Center for Politics announces newest list of Resident Scholars
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Center for Politics has announced its CFP Resident Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year. According to a release, these nine people are prominent journalists, public servants and political practitioners who will help to teach and mentor students, offer analysis of political events, host student workshops, and assist the center’s staff and faculty in the development and presenting topical public programming through the school year.
cbs19news
BRFB kicking off their Hunger Action Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Many Americans today are struggling to put food on the table with the cost of living being at its highest. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is kicking off its Hunger Action Month this September. “Some of our neighbors are really experiencing tough times...
cbs19news
Nicole Ganoe-Washington promoted to Director of Development Services
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County has announced that Nicole Ganoe-Washington has been promoted to the Director of Development Services, starting Oct. 1. Washington previously worked for Albemarle County as a Management Analyst II in the Building Services Department, overseeing operational and capital budgets. Ganoe-Washington said she is...
cbs19news
Former pain doctor Mark Dean sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mark Dean, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting his patients, will serve 12 years and 10 months in prison. He was sentenced to 40 years total, with all but the 12 years 10 months suspended. Dean was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
The Rise of Brennan Armstrong: From small town Ohio to UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With an undergraduate degree in hand already, Brennan Armstrong's class load is pretty light in his fifth-year at Virginia just as he prefers. "I really, truly do not know what I'd be doing," Armstrong pondered about a life without football, "It could have been the...
cbs19news
Virginia Democrats call on Ellis to resign from UVA BOV
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrats at the University of Virginia and across the Commonwealth are calling for the resignation of a person who was recently appointed to the UVA Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was appointed to the board earlier this year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. However, controversy has...
cbs19news
School officials share thoughts on children walking to school safely
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School officials at Jackson-Via Elementary School shared what they had to say on the walking zones and the courses students are taking to ensure their safety when crossing the streets. "You know, I think families are kind of you know connecting back in the neighborhood...
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Cville Pride announces September events, including return of in-person festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During the month of September, the Charlottesville Pride Network will be holding a series of events to celebrate and uplift the community. The events will include a street festival, a youth and family picnic, a drag brunch, and a trivia night. According to a release,...
cbs19news
Charlottesville fire department advising residents to check fire safety devices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Fire Department is highly suggesting people to check any kind of fire safety devices in their homes and make sure they are up-to-date. These devices include smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and the new StoveTop FireStop device. It only takes roughly 30 seconds...
cbs19news
Division appoints two new directors to lead its outreach
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Albemarle County Schools appointed two new directors to expand outreach efforts. The division hired Dr. Eric Irizarry as the new Director of Equity, Family, School, and Community Relations, and Ayanna Mitchell as the new Director of Equity Education. Both will help the division reach its...
cbs19news
Cavaliers establishing standard for Tony Elliott era
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The script almost writes itself: first-year Virginia head coach plays first home game against Richmond. Tony Elliott will follow a similar script to those coaches who have come before him when the Cavaliers face Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. Elliott's predecessor Bronco Mendenhall...
cbs19news
City's $3 million transportation budget's location is creating taxpayer frustration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- It's been widely known that Charlottesville students are walking to school in big numbers this year so what's happening to the $3 million in the transportation budget?. CBS19 spoke with a city council member to get some clarification. City council member Michael Payne thinks the...
cbs19news
Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
cbs19news
Missing male has been safely located
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
cbs19news
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
Comments / 0